James Gunn Teases Yondu's Impact on Guardians Vol. 3

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films heading into Phase 5 of the MCU is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans at San Diego Comic-Con were treated to a first look at writer and director James Gunn's third and final Guardians film; and just as the cast has been suggesting all along, it's going to be an emotional ride.

Even though Guardians is often regarded as one of Marvel's more colorful and comedic properties, the reason why this rag-tag crew has resonated with audiences for so long is their heart and humanity.

In fact, Vol. 2 delivered one of the MCU's most powerful emotional punches when Yondu sacrificed himself for Peter, culminating Gunn's narrative on father figures while also contributing to Peter's own arc.

But as the threequel's 2023 release date approaches, fans are now learning more about Yondu's long-lasting impact on Vol. 3; and, in true Guardians fashion, it has to do with music.

How Yondu Will Influence Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel

In both Guardians Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Peter's mix tapes were a connection between him and his mother Meredith, as well as a soundtrack and/or commentary for the film's events.

But after Peter's father, Ego, broke his Walkman at the end of Vol. 2, Kraglin presents him with a Zune that Yondu found for him, opening up decades worth of song choices for Vol. 3.

When James Gunn was asked about whether fans will ever see Meredith Quill's master playlist following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the writer and director explained that the upcoming threequel's tunes weren't chosen but Meredith.

However, that doesn't mean another parental figure didn't have an influence on Peter Quill's new playlist:

"No, they'll never be on this list because Meredith didn't pick the songs on the Zune, so they're different from the songs in Vol 1 and 2 (although Yondu may or may not have deleted songs he didn't like off of it)."

As to how Yondu was able to delete songs off of a Zune without a PC or the required software, Gunn's response suggests that he's more than confident that Yondu was able to figure it out:

"He can fly a supersonic arrow with whistling. He can use dimensional portals to fly millions of light years through space. i think he can delete songs off a Zune."

Finally, when questioned as to whether the songs or the story comes first in a Guardians film, Gunn explained that "story always comes first/takes priority:"

"Story always comes first/takes priority. I choose songs accordingly to fit the scene from a master list of songs I’ve created in the specific genre that fits the project. Never didn’t get a song for Guardians."

New Questions Concerning Vol. 3's Soundtrack

Since music has always been a tie between Peter and his parents, having Yondu's influence live on through a new song selection is pitch-perfect storytelling.

However, it also raises a new question.

In addition to all of the speculation and theories about which tunes will be on Peter's Zune, fans are now going to wonder which songs Yondu deleted and why.

While audiences will have to wait until 2023 to find out, Avengers: Infinity War did offer a hint about Yondu's musical tastes. After all, "The Rubberband Man" by The Spinners made the cut.

Hopefully, fans may get a few more hints about Vol. 3 and its musical stylings during the D23 Expo on September 9-11.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.