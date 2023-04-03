Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Released: Listen to All 17 Songs

MCU director James Gunn revealed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's new Awesome Mix Vol. 3 soundtrack.

Ever since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, Awesome Mix playlists have been integral to both the Guardians' unique style and its storytelling.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 serving as the franchise's final chapter, Awesome Mix Vol. 3 just may be the most important - and anticipated - playlist yet.

A month away from Vol. 3's release, the director unveiled his new 17-song playlist as not only a preview for the Awesome Mix album but also his final Guardians film.

Where To Listen to Guardians Vol. 3 Soundtrack

James Gunn posted the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Awesome Mix on Twitter, revealing the 17 songs which will be included in the upcoming film.

Marvel Studios

Since Peter Quill received a 2000s-era Zune at the conclusion of Vol. 2, he now has access to more songs than ever, explaining why this playlist features tunes from multiple decades.

The following is where fans can listen to all 17 of the new soundtrack's songs:

"Creep" - Acoustic - Radiohead

"Crazy on You" - Heart

"Since You Been Gone" - Rainbow

"In the Meantime" - Spacehog

"Reasons" - Earth, Wind, and Fire

"Do You Realize??" - The Flaming Lips

"We Care a Lot" - Faith No More

"Koinu no Carnival" - From “Minute Waltz”- (Instrumental) - EHAMIC

"I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" - Alice Cooper

"San Francisco" - The Mowglis

"Poor Girl" - X

"This is the Day" - The The

"No Sleep Til Brooklyn" - Beastie Boys

"Dog Days Are Over" - Florence + Machine

"Badlands" - Bruce Springsteen

"I Will Dare" - The Replacements

"Come and Get Your Love" - Redbone (Rerecorded Version)

