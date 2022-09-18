Peacemaker Season 2 Receives Exciting Filming Update From James Gunn

Peacemaker helped to open the door to the DCEU's expansion into HBO Max storytelling. An effort that was led by starring actor John Cena and director/writer James Gunn. And while the state of affairs with the DC franchise as a whole is still largely up in the air, Gunn and the Peacemaker team are set to continue the anti-hero's story in Season 2.

Thus far, Peacemaker remains the DCEU's only HBO Max program to actually make it to the service, a particularly sad fact after the unfortunate cancelation of Leslie Grace's Batgirl in Summer 2022. With this news along with reports hinting that Warner Bros. is completely reshuffling its superhero project line-up, it's only natural that many feel Peacemaker could be in jeopardy as well.

In early August, Gunn made it clear that these rumors were false, saying on Twitter that Season 2 of Peacemaker "is still and will continue to be DCEU." Now, he's taken the opportunity to tease when fans can expect to see Chris Smith and company back for their second round of action.

DC

Peacemaker director James Gunn took to Instagram to wish actor Danielle Brooks a happy birthday and give an update on the second season of the HBO Max series. Brooks played the role of Leota Adebayo in Peacemaker Season 1.

Along with that birthday wish, Gunn noted that he's looking forward to reuniting with her "in just a few months," indicating that Peacemaker Season 2 could begin pre-production/rehearsals at that time:

"Happy Birthday Danielle Brooks! Love you & looking forward to playing in that sandbox again in just a few months!"

After being asked on Twitter when Peacemaker Season 2 begins filming, Gunn confirmed that "it won’t be until [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] is released." The MCU sequel hits theaters on May 5, 2023, indicating filming will begin after then once the director has concluded his post-production and press duties.

Peacemaker Season 2 Almost Ready to Film

In early 2021, Peacemaker ended with the shocking inclusion of the Justice League, even though only Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa actually reprised their roles from the movies. And with John Cena ready to continue Peacemaker's story for the foreseeable future, it appears that filming is now close to starting up for Warner Bros.

At the moment, there are no specific plot details known for Season 2, particularly with the alien cow now dead and destroyed after Episode 8. But with just over three months left until 2022 comes to an end, more details might come to light as Gunn and his team inch closer to the start of filming.

Season 1 star Robert Patrick teased some of the crazy ideas that could come to fruition in Season 2, looking ahead to those episodes even though his character was killed off before that first set of episodes ended. But with filming now likely drawing closer, the hope is that some of those crazy ideas will become known to the public soon.