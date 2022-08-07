James Gunn Gives Encouraging Update on His Upcoming DC Shows

Director James Gunn quickly made a name for himself in the comic book movie business after taking the lead on two Guardians of the Galaxy blockbusters for Marvel Studios. Unfortunately, after a series of divisive tweets resurfaced from years ago, Gunn was fired from the third installment of the trilogy, leading him to take on several projects at Warner Bros. and DC.

That relationship has since been rekindled and the director has already wrapped filming on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Vol. 3, but that didn't put an end to his work at DC. Gunn has already directed the outrageous The Suicide Squad and HBO Max's Peacemaker spin-off, which has since been renewed for Season 2.

The comic book filmmaker has been reported to have more DC projects in the works on top of that, including an HBO Max series for Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Gunn has also confirmed he does have another DC big-screen movie in the works that may have nothing to do with The Suicide Squad.

But with Warner Bros. Discovery's new management currently going on a cancellation spree, many are concerned about whether James Gunn's outings will survive the onslaught. Fortunately, the director has offered a promising update on that front.

James Gunn Offers Update on DC Projects

DC

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker director James Gunn recently reassured fans on Twitter about the future of his DC projects amid many recent cancellations.

With regard to the future of Peacemaker, Gunn promised that John Cena's anti-hero will "still be making lots of peace in Season 2" and fans have "no need to be worried:"

"No need to be worried on behalf of #Peacemaker. Our friend will still be making lots of peace in Season 2."

Responding to a question regarding the development of his other DC outings, the director revealed "everything is beyond good on all fronts, yes."

Another follower was quick to point out HBO Max appears set to be replaced by another service and that the public knows nothing after the Warner Bros. Discovery takeover. Gunn responded by explaining he knows "more than nothing" and Peacemaker Season 2 is safe:

"I know more than nothing and there is no need to be worried about #Peacemaker Season 2."

What is James Gunn's DC Future?

Following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn will complete his current body of work at Marvel Studios, although there may still be some opportunity for him to continue on down the line. This ought to open up the director's schedule to devote more time to his upcoming DC projects including Peacemaker Season 2, the Amanda Waller series, and an unknown movie.

While Gunn has already explained he doesn't want to top job at DC Films, he may well take on a bigger role at the company going forward. Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav recently confirmed his intentions to build a team to map out the next ten years of the DC universe, and Gunn would be a no-brainer addition.

The director appears placed to continue building out his own corner of the DC universe filled with lesser-known and morally questionable characters. Gunn has long shown that he thrives when he can freely build out his own worlds and characters, so that will undoubtedly be a key part of whatever the future holds for him.

Peacemaker Season 2 is expected to begin filming in 2023.