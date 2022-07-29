Wait, James Gunn Might Not Be Done With Marvel After All

James Gunn brought the Guardians of the Galaxy to life with his 2014 film. Thanks to him, the group of cosmic misfits doesn’t live in obscurity any longer. No, they’re household names. But all good things have to come to an end, and in this case, that means the famous director will be done telling the group’s story after the upcoming Vol. 3.

Many will likely be sad to know that Gunn’s time with Guardians is at an end. Most of the fan base adores his MCU entries, so there are undoubtedly plenty who don’t want to see him be done with Marvel Studios.

The director has made it clear that he’s done with the Guardians and their story after next year’s blockbuster. But what about another Marvel story? While it seemed that Gunn was also aiming to be completely out of the MCU game, the situation may have changed.

Gunn Might Not be Done

Marvel

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, while talking with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn confirmed his next movie will be the end of the Guardians story, but also revealed he still pitches project ideas to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Gunn noted that he "[doesn't] know what's going to happen" with the characters in the future, but what he does know is that "[Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] is the end of the story of [that] group of Guardians."

He then went on to hint that he might not be done with Marvel Studios projects after all, as he shared that he still pitches countless ideas to Feige, something he even recently did as recently as days ago:

"I'm so busy, like I'm doing so many things. If I could tell you the amount of things I've pitched [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige that I just then [go onto] something else. I sent him a text the other day, like, 'You should take this character and do something with them.' We'll see if he does it."

What Does the Future Hold for Gunn?

James Gunn and Marvel Studios clearly enjoy working together, so it’s not all too surprising to learn that there may still be some hope the director won’t be leaving for good. But what project will he grab next?

Well, one good possibility would be that newly announced Wonder Man show. It could be a perfect fit for him and a satirical Hollywood dramedy sounds right up Gunn's alley. He could always also tackle an unannounced Guardians spin-off title if any of those come to be.

As great as it would be to keep Gunn on consistent Marvel projects, he does have a pretty busy slate. He’s actively working for Warner Bros. on multiple DC projects, including Peacemaker’s second season and an Amanda Waller spin-off series.

There’s a very good chance that James Gunn would be able to do almost anything he wants under Marvel Studios. Their relationship has resulted in nothing but great success—aside from a brief road bump when he was temporarily fired.

Fans will just have to wait and see how everything plays out to see if he does end up taking on another MCU project.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to hit Disney+ by the end of this year, and Vol. 3 will land in theaters worldwide on May 5, 2023.