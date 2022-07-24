James Gunn 'Doesn't Care' About New Guardians of the Galaxy In MCU's Future

The writer and director of Guardians of the Galaxy​​​​​​, James Gunn, is back with Marvel Studios after exploring the DC side of comic books with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Gunn took the stage with the majority of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con during Marvel Studios' panel.

Audiences in Hall H were given a sneak peek at the third installment of the Guardians franchise, including a look at baby Rocket.

Vol. 3 has previously been confirmed to be the last of this franchise under Gunn's control. The future of the team seems up in the air.

James Gunn Is Focused on 'Here and Now'

Marvel

Speaking with IGN after the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel, James Gunn answered a few questions about the future of The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gunn immediately confirmed that "this iteration of the team is done after [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3]." When asked about a new Guardians team, Gunn responded, "I never said there was a new team. I don't care about the new team."

The Guardians writer and director went on to explain that he's focused on this team's story, journey, and "finishing the story in an honorable way."

"All I care about is like what this team is and being really true to the story of these characters and finishing the story in an honorable way and telling Rocket's story fully, and telling Nebula's story fully and telling Quill's story fully and really getting into what this is now."

Gunn reiterates his disinterest in connecting other elements of the MCU to this film. He said, "All I care about is the story here and now:"

"I'm not into like everthing going off here and this is to set up this and this is to set up. I don't care. I never have cared about any of that. All I care about is the story here and now, moving an audience, sharing our love for the material, and our love for each other with the audience. That's what matters to me."

Is Guardians 3 James Gunn's Final Marvel Movie?

After the Hall H panel featuring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 footage, it might be easy to forget Disney and Marvel fired Gunn almost exactly four years ago. There almost was never a Guardians 3 directed by James Gunn, and initially, without the temporary termination, Vol. 3's release date was May 1, 2020.

Two DC adventures later, Gunn returned for Vol. 3 after being re-hired.

Now that Gunn has developed a relationship with both trademark comics companies, his future with DC could be brighter. His journey with The Suicide Squad and John Cena's Peacemaker could only just be getting started, while Guardians Vol. 3 appears to be the end cap to his nearly decade-long MCU experience.

There is always a possibility for Gunn to return and direct a different project, or future Guardians iterations, but for now, he's focused on honoring these characters' stories.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in theaters on May 5, 2023.