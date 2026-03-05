Sonic 4 Movie’s New Official Logo Makes Franchise History

Sonic the Hedgehog 4's new logo marks a break in the video game movie franchise's tradition. Paramount's Sonic films began adapting SEGA's classic mascot speedster in 2020 and will continue in 2027 with a fifth entry, alongside the existing three movies and a spin-off TV series. Sonic 4 is preparing to add to the plethora of video game characters by introducing Kristen Bell as Amy Rose, the pink hedgehog.

Bell will join the animated anthropomorphic team alongside Ben Schwartz's Sonic, Idris Elba's Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey's Tails, plus James Marsden and Tika Sumpter's human allies. While the gang will be back in Sonic 4, the movie's big new drawcard is the arrival of Amy, who was teased in the third film's post-credit scenes. As a result, the film is shifting its logo to an electric pink to reflect Amy's arrival, but that's not the only change the franchise is making to its branding.

Sonic movie director Jeff Fowler posted on social media the first image from the set of the new Paramount film, which also featured a brand-new design for the "4" in Sonic the Hedgehog 4's logo.

Paramount

Fowler's post confirmed the start of production on the movie, reading: "Ready 4 Action. Sonic 4 now filming. In theaters worldwide March 2027."

Paramount

Paramount already revealed a logo for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 back in early 2025, following the announcement that the movie would be released on March 19, 2027. The logo combined the classic electric Sonic blue letters with a distinct pink number.

Paramount

The latest logo poster by Fowler differs from the initial Sonic the Hedgehog 4 one, with the number four now interspersed with pink lightning rather than speed lines.

Notably, this is a first for the Sonic movie franchise, which has always used blurred speed lines (a shout-out to Sonic's super-speed powers) in a range of colors.

Paramount

The Sonic franchise hasn't been afraid to put slight spins on its logos to reflect the new characters arriving in the respective films.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 featured animated tails on the end of the "2" in its logo, reflecting the debut of Tails in the new movie. Meanwhile, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 featured a red number 3 in its logo, which reflected the black-and-red hedgehog, Shadow, who was primed to appear as the main antagonist in that movie.

While both these logos weren't afraid to get creative, they still featured speed lines, whereas this new Sonic the Hedgehog 4 iconography does not, which breaks with the traditional logo style established in the Sonic movie franchise thus far.

Paramount

Sonic 4 is just one of several planned projects in Paramount's Sonic movie universe. The studio is going all-in on the video game movie franchise, which rivals the likes of the Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Legend of Zelda cinematic franchises, both also in production.

Why Sonic 4's New Logo Makes Sense

Paramount

While Sonic the Hedgehog 4's missing speed lines are a break with tradition, there are a few reasons it makes sense for this particular film.

For starters, while Amy Rose is known to possess super speed like Sonic, it's not what she's known for. Amy's primary weapon is her Piko Piko hammer, which Fowler is shown wielding over his shoulder in the new Sonic 4 image, and which Amy used to battle Metal Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credit scene.

Amy stands out as a character among a plethora of super-speedy animals thanks to her prowess with the hammer, so removing the speed lines from this Amy-inspired logo is a reminder that super-speed won't be the defining feature in this movie.

Another important thing to note is that Amy Rose won't be the only new character in Sonic 4, as the film prepares to replace Jim Carrey's Doctor Eggman with Sonic's formidable rival, Metal Sonic. Metal Sonic was shown arriving on Earth in the post-credit scene in a storm of electricity. Therefore, it seems this new logo could be paying tribute to not just one but two of the characters in Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (which is likely to be inspired by their roles in Sonic CD).

Metal Sonic, particularly in his Neo Metal Sonic form, also has a known ability to shoot electricity from his hands as a weapon, so highlighting the electricity in this new logo could be a hint at some of the powers to come in Sonic the Hedgehog 4.