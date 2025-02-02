Sonic 4 Movie Reveals First Look at New Logo

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is officially on the way, and the logo has been revealed.

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise continues to be among the most beloved video game adaptations of all time after delivering a third movie that introduced Shadow, featured a Robotnik team-up, and the biggest hedgehog ensemble yet.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Reveals Amy-Inspired Logo

An article from Deadline officially revealed the first look at Sonic the Hedgehog 4's logo while confirming the movie will be released on March 19, 2027.

Each of the previous logos from the Sonic films colored the number with a reference to the franchise's newest character introduction. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was colored in Tails' familiar yellow, 3 was Shadow's iconic red, and 4 is pink to represent Amy Rose.

The mysterious hammer-wielding hedgehog made her live-action debut in Sonic 3's post-credits scene as she swooped in to save the iconic blue speedster from certain doom at the hands of an army of Metal Sonics.

Exactly who will play Amy Rose has yet to be announced as the pink hedgehog remained silent for her dramatic post-credits reveal. When it came to Keanu Reeves' casting as Shadow's voice, that announcement only came eight months before release, meaning Amy's actress may not be clear until mid-2026.

What Will Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Be About?

In the Sonic the Hedgehog games, Amy Rose has openly expressed her crush on Sonic, but their relationship has never gone full-on romantic.

It is unclear whether the movie franchise will similarly leave their relationship undefined, but one rumor from MyTimeToShineHello claimed Sonic 4 will be a romantic comedy.

A recent report from Daniel Richtman stated Sonic 4 will feature "time travel elements" akin to the Sonic CD game which similarly introduced Metal Sonic and Amy. Perhaps these mechanics could open the door for Jim Carrey to reprise his role as Eggman after his death in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Between Amy joining Sonic 4 as a new protagonist, Metal Sonic likely being the main villain, and time travel coming into play, the movie will seemingly be an adaptation of Sonic CD (read more about what that means for its story).

The hedgehog ensemble will be bigger than ever going into the fourth movie with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Shadow expected to return after his near miss with death, presumably teaming up to bring down Metal Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 hits theaters on March 19, 2027.