Sonic 3 Movie's Post-Credits Scene Just Revealed [SPOILERS] In Live-Action

Each installment of the Sonic film franchise introduces more and more elements from the classic games, and the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is no exception.

The third installment introduced the world to Shadow, who was brought to life Keanu Reeves. His tragic backstory tugged at audiences' heartstrings, and thankfully, his villainous arc ended with redemption.

While the end of the movie alluded to him sacrificing his life, this is far from the end for Shadow in Sonic’s story.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3's Post-Credits Gets Metal

Sonic

As previously confirmed, there are two post-credits scenes for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, one at the mid-credits and one at the very end.

The first post-credits scene takes place right after the movie ends, with Sonic having overshot the finish line from his race with Knuckles and Tails that closed out the movie.

Now finding himself in New York, Sonic is being hunted by something mysterious and deadly. It's revealed to be none other than Metal Sonic, an iconic villain from the gaming franchise.

It tries to attack, but Sonic sees it coming. While Sonic thinks he has the situation handled, he looks around to see himself surrounded by an army of Metal Sonics.

Before they can do anything, though, another figure jumps into the action. While she's hooded and hidden from sight at first, she reveals herself to be Amy Rose.

The second tag is short and sweet, showing that Shadow crash-landed on Earth. As the camera zooms in on one of his limiter bands embedded in a crater, Shadow's footsteps go into the frame as he picks it up; he is alive and well.

Who is Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Sonic

Amy Rose was first introduced into the Sonic franchise in the series' manga and The Adventures of SONIC the Hedgehog. Her first appearance in the games was in the 1993 2D Platformer game Sonic CD, though she wasn't playable.

In the game, Amy was an 8-year-old hedgehog girl kidnapped by Metal Sonic, who also debuted in the same game. She is known for her massive crush on Sonic, which she got the moment she saw him for the first time. However, it's not something he's ever reciprocated.

While she started in a very small role, she becomes a much bigger part of Sonic's world starting with 1998's Sonic Adventure, 2001's Sonic Adventure 2 (Shadow's first appearance), and 2003's Sonic Heroes.

While Amy Rose's obsessiveness with Sonic is a main personality trait, she is filled with a positive attitude and endless energy. She has a pure heart, similar to Sonic's and his friends' hearts.

As for Metal Sonic, who was introduced alongside her in Sonic the Hedgehog 3's post-credits scene, in the original source material, he's a secret weapon created by Eggman.

Metal Sonic is an evil, advanced, and near-perfect recreation of Sonic, but in robot form. He's cold-hearted, ruthless, and obsessed with proving he is the better version of the character.

Interestingly enough, at one point, Metal Sonic truly believed that he was the original Sonic.

What’s Next for Sonic the Hedgehog 4?

Thankfully, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has already been announced by Variety, just ahead of the movie officially dropping in theaters––though it won't be released until 2027.

Given the teases and critical praise for the film, the confirmation isn't too surprising. Paramount Pictures clearly hopes to continue telling stories in this world.

Fans have long campaigned for Amy Rose to appear in the films, so many were thrilled to see her jump into action. Sadly, the wait to see more of her has only just begun.

Then there’s the introduction of Metal Sonic, who will almost certainly play the key villain in a potential Sonic 4. Though interestingly enough, the character in the source material is singular and not an army of robots—ao that will be a huge change.

Then there’s the connection to Dr. Robotnik. Will the story bring back Jim Carrey’s villain once again, or change up Metal Sonic’s origins entirely?

Bringing back Robotnik again could be extremely redundant, so perhaps it's better to go in a different direction.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters worldwide.