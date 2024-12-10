Sonic 3 Movie First Reviews Get Shared By Critics

The first Sonic 3 movie reactions are in, and it looks like Paramount might have another winner on its hands.

Critics Share First Sonic 3 Reactions

Early reviews for Sonic The Hedgehog 3 are glowing, as critics were given the chance to see the film for the first time.

The common sentiment among reviewers seems to be that the Sonic 3 movie is the best of Paramount's Sonic trilogy, with praise being heaped upon Keanu Reeves' new addition to the series, Shadow the Hedgehog.

ComicBook's Chris Killian called the threequel "the best of the bunch," positing that it is "not often that each movie gets better in a trilogy:"

"It’s not often that each movie gets better in a trilogy, but 'Sonic 3' is the best of the bunch. There’s action-packed goofiness a plenty thanks to Jim Carrey pulling double duty, but what I didn’t expect was a surprisingly moving performance from Keanu Reeves."

He also mentioned a third act that will surely make longtime Sonic fans "weepy-eyed" as well as some jaw-dropping post-credit sequences:

"… a third act that might make Sonic fans a little weepy-eyed. Also - there are two big post credits scenes so AVOID SPOILERS. It’s clear [Jeff Fowler] and crew have a great affinity for the Blue Blur and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon."

James Lister from Get Your Comic On was similarly positive, heaping plaudits on Jim Carrey's performance as Dr. Robotnik as well as the movie's "electrifying action" and "truly touching moments:"

"Surprising no one... 'Sonic 3' is the best 'Sonic' yet! It's also the best video game adaptation to date. With electrifying action, truly touching moments, and Jim Carrey doing what he does best, 'Sonic 3' marks a wonderfully chaotic end to the year. What an utter blast!"

The Hollywood Handle shared in its review that while the first two Sonic movies felt like kids' movies, "this third film feels like it’s aimed at young adults with its story and tone:"

"'Sonic 3' nears perfection and is easily the best film of the trilogy. While the first film felt like it was a kids film, this third film feels like it’s aimed at young adults with its story and tone although the jokes never fail to find their place for the younger audience. Keanu Reeves is the perfect casting for Shadow who is handled with great care and has a story that’s emotional and powerful. Jim Carrey’s return turns the dial up on his charismatic and energetic characteristics. Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’ Shaughnessey and Idris Elba are an unstoppable trio that bring the film together with their vocal performances."

Twitch creator HZJoe also mentioned the idea of getting teary-eyed during the movie's final act, remarking, "I CRIED OUT OF SADNESS THEN HAPPINESS:"

"OMG OMG I CRIED OUT OF SADNESS THEN HAPINESS BRO THAT THIRD ACT WAS INSANE MY HEART IS RACING AHHHHH"

Matt Ramos was not as hot on the movie, calling out the movie's action as a positive, but said its "emotional [moments] felt hollow:"

I liked 'Sonic 3'. It has the best action in the trilogy by far, Keanu is PERFECT as Shadow, Jim Carrey doesn’t disappoint & there’s a lot of cool moments but the big emotional ones felt hollow to me & didn’t move me the way they did in the first two films which were also funnier. This film is constantly racing towards the next action sequence & felt a little generic in its story. There’s still really cool stuff to see & I enjoyed it for the most part, I just wish I liked this more."

Meanwhile, freelance journalist Ryan Gaur called the film "a Marvel movie mixed with a Minions movie mixed with Spy Kids," for both better and worse:

"The only way I can describe 'SONIC 3' is as a Marvel movie mixed with a 'Minions' movie mixed with 'Spy Kids.' Everything from the franchise, good and bad, is multiplied by 100. Shadow remains the coolest fictional character in history."

