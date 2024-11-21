Sonic 3 Movie: New Poster Hints at Amy Rose’s Debut in the Film

A new poster for the Sonic 3 movie has fans thinking fan-favorite Sonic character Amy Rose could make her big-screen debut in the film.

Since the beginning of the Sonic movie franchise, Sega and Paramount have not been shy about diving deep into the Blue Blur's beloved cast of video game characters.

However, one character that fans have wanted to see in the movies for years has been the pink-quilled, hammer-wielding Amy Rose. Rumors about her inclusion in the threequel have been swirling for months, with some even going as far as to think she may have been digitally removed from already released looks at the film.

The Amy Rose Sonic 3 Sweater Theory

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic fans on social media have been sent into a flurry of speculation after a recently released character poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has some thinking the beloved Sonic game character Amy Rose could appear in the upcoming movie.

The poster in question focuses on Tike Sumpter's Maddie from the Sonic 3 movie.

Maddie has been a member of the cast of all three Sonic films, serving as a maternal figure to Ben Schwartz's titular hedgehog as well as the wife of the franchise's human protagonist Tom Wachowski (played by James Marsden).

In Maddie's character poster for the movie, she is wearing a bright pink sweater that looks awfully similar to the color palette of Amy Rose (whom fans have been clamoring for in the Sonic movies for years).

As pointed out by Anny Mation (aka @MationMiss) on X (formerly Twitter), this could potentially hint at Amy's inclusion as, since the very first Sonic movie, Maddie's wardrobe has seemingly teased a new character from the Sonic movie making their debut later in the film.

In 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, Maddie primarily wore a bright yellow top that matched the yellow of Tails Prower (voice by Colleen O'Shaughnessey), who popped up in the film's only post-credits tease.

Sonic the Hedgehog

In Sonic 2, Maddie's outfit of choice would again match the character hinted at in that movie's post-credits stinger.

She was seen for much of the film wearing a red shirt covered by a black jacket, lining up with the reveal of Sonic's red-and-black sworn enemy, Shadow the Hedgehog seen at the end of that movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Should Maddie's wardrobe again point to a new Sonic character getting primed for their big-screen debut, then the pink of her sweater can only mean one thing... Amy Rose.

How Likely Is Amy Rose's Inclusion in Sonic 3?

As for whether Amy Rose will make her Sonic movie franchise debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remains to be seen, but the evidence is mounting that she may.

The Sonic movies have pretty consistently doled out new characters from the Sonic video games as time has gone on.

Sonic 1 had (of course) Sonic, Dr. Robotnik, and then - as a post-credit tease - Tails. Sonic 2 then followed a very similar form, debuting Idris Elba's Knuckles (who got his own show earlier this year) as well as Shadow the Hedgehog in its post-credits stinger.

Over its two movies to this point, the franchise has fallen into a bit of a pattern when it comes to debuting new Sonic Universe characters.

Surely, the proper debut of Shadow - as well as the introduction of deep-cut Sonic character Gerald Robotnik - will not be the only Sonic-themed surprise in store for audiences in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

With Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow now on the board, Amy is the most logical next batter to up. That is unless Paramount and the Sonic 3 team want to go even more obscure and bring in characters like Big the Cat or Metal Sonic (which still very well could happen).

There is no guarantee that Amy will appear in the Sonic 3 movie, but with this latest theory, as well as previous evidence from fans, it feels like she is primed for her debut (even if it is just in a post-credits scene).

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes to theaters on Friday, December 20.