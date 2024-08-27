Sonic 3 Movie's Gerald Robotnik Is Hiding a Dark Secret

Fans may not know that the Sonic 3 movie version of Gerald Robotnik hides a major dark secret.

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 finally raced onto the internet after months of waiting, showing off plenty of Team Sonic action, the return of Jim Carrey's big-screen villain Dr. Robotnik, and a first official glimpse at Keanu Reeves as the eternally angsty Shadow the Hedgehog (read more about Shadow).

Shadow has long been teased as a major plot point in the Paramount threequel and was the focus of a final post-credits stinger in Sonic 2. However, how the beloved video game character would come to life on screen has remained a significant question for fans since that movie's release.

[ Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know ]

Who Is Gerald Robotnik In Sonic 3 Movie?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

One major reveal in the first Sonic 3 movie trailer included what seemed to be the mysterious video game character Gerald Robotnik (aka the father of Jim Carrey's Ivo Robotnik).

However, the trailer does not show fans that the elder evil scientist is harboring a dark secret that could change the course of the film.

While his appearance in the trailer is played for laughs, with Jim Carrey portraying both versions of the Robotnik family, Gerald Robotnik's character has a long history in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

The father of the iconic Sonic villain holds close ties to another central character who will make its proper big-screen debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 later this year: Shadow the Hedgehog, whom Gerald Robotnik created (at least in the games).

In Sonic lore, Gerald was tasked by the United States government long before the game's events to head up a mysterious scientific endeavor known as Project Shadow - in which he and a team of experts attempt to develop an invisible undying weapon.

He accepts this invitation in hopes that during his work, he may unlock the key to immortality and find a cure for his fatally afflicted ill daughter, Maria.

In his time on Project Shadow, Gerald develops Shadow the Hedgehog, an immortal being known as the "Ultimate Lifeform." Shadow represents unbridled and unlimited power, using the great energy potential of the Sonic franchise's Chaos Emeralds for eternal life.

In captivity, Shadow develops a deep relationship and connection with Gerald's granddaughter; however, he cannot save the young girl without the ability to impart his powers of immortality onto her.

With Maria's death, Gerald goes mad, is ousted from Project Shadow, and Shadow himself is taken into government custody, sitting in cryosleep for more than 50 years.

What To Expect from Gerald Robotnik In Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

It is unknown if the Sonic 3 movie will adapt these events exactly, but hints allude to it doing so fairly authentically.

Since Shadow's first tease in Sonic 2's post-credits scene, fans have been wondering how the creatives behind the super-speed blockbuster would tie the character into the Sonic movie world.

However, Gerald's appearance in the film could say a lot about how the movie will handle Shadow's origins. In the trailer, Team Sonic—forced to team up with Carrey's Ivo Robotnik—seems to connect with Gerald Robotnik to uncover secrets related to Keanu Reeves' emo-tinged hedgehog.

For Gerald to appear in the movie and not have him be the father of the movie's black-and-red-quilled big bad would be a missed opportunity and a massive oversight on the part of the creative (one that seems highly unlikely to happen).

Furthermore, the trailer features glimpses at what looks like a big-screen version of the Maria story, including a little girl interacting with Shadow in a massive test tube and a moment that looks like the character's death scene.

This is all to say that the dominos are lining up for Gerald Robotnik and his deep, dark secret to be a significant part of the Sonic 3 movie plot, potentially making the movie the most faithful Sonic video-game-to-movie adaptation to date.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 spin-dashes its way into theaters on December 20.

Read more about the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise:

Will a Knuckles Movie Release After Sonic 3?

Knuckles: Why Is James Marsden Missing from the Show?

Knuckles Series: Who Is Pachacamac? New Sonic Character Explained