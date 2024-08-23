Sonic the Hedgehog 3's (Sonic 3) first trailer reportedly has a release date as fans look to find out when it will debut online.

Behind the efforts of Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey, the supersonic blue hedgehog's first two films enjoyed solid runs in theaters. Even with the first film coming out weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic, they both combined to gross over $700 million at the global box office.

Although the third film in the trilogy is set to arrive before the end of the year, its marketing tour has yet to truly kick off. Outside of a promo image posted online from the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas in May, public information on this new threequel is scarce.

[ Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know ]

When Will the Sonic 3 Trailer Release?

Paramount

Scooper Daniel Richtman reported on his Patreon account that the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on Tuesday, August 27.

Now the big question following this news: What specific time will the trailer be released on that day?

Following the visual debacle that was "ugly Sonic" in the movie's very first trailer, which premiered in April 2019, the updated trailer with Sonic's new design dropped early in the morning a few minutes before 6 a.m. ET.

After the second movie's first trailer premiered at the 2021 Game Awards, that film's second trailer and the first Knuckles trailer both arrived at 9 a.m. ET.

The full list of official trailer release times can be seen below:

Sonic the Hedgehog , Trailer 1— November 19, 2020, 5:54 a.m. ET

, Trailer 1— November 19, 2020, 5:54 a.m. ET Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Trailer 1 — December 9, 2021, 8:38 p.m ET

, Trailer 1 — December 9, 2021, 8:38 p.m ET Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Trailer 2 teaser — March 13, 2022, 12 p.m. ET

, Trailer 2 teaser — March 13, 2022, 12 p.m. ET Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Trailer 2 — March 14, 2022, 9 a.m. ET

Knuckles trailer — February 8, 2024, 9 a.m. ET

Also of note is that Paramount released a teaser for the second Sonic 2 trailer a day ahead of its release at 12 p.m. ET, which featured a sped-up version of the new trailer.

Given the history of when Sonic trailers have been released over the years, the best bet for when the Sonic 3 trailer will debut is 9 a.m. ET on August 27.

While 12 p.m. ET is a possibility due to the Sonic 2 trailer teaser, that first look is the only instance where a trailer has been released at that time.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will dash into theaters on December 20.

Read more about the Sonic franchise below:

Will a Knuckles Movie Release After Sonic 3?

Knuckles Series: Who Is Pachacamac? New Sonic Character Explained