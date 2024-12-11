Sonic 3 Movie Post-Credit Scene Plans Confirmed By Paramount

The number of post-credits sequences in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 looks to outpace its predecessors.

The Fastest Thing Alive is back for a third cinematic outing. The rapidly approaching Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will see the titular Blue Blur and his pals, Tails and Knuckles, battle their greatest challenge yet, the ultimate life form: Shadow the Hedgehog.

And if the critic reactions to Sonic 3 are any indication, fans are in for quite the supersonic ride.

Sonic 3 Will Feature Multiple Post-Credits Scenes

Paramount

Collider attended CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, where Paramount also showed off brand-new footage from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ahead of the film’s Friday, December 20 release.

Sonic 3’s producers also revealed that the movie will contain several post-credits scenes. Not only that, but scenes will also be played down to the last seconds of the runtime.

Sonic has seemingly taken a page from Marvel Studios’ playbook, specifically from 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which showed five scenes as the credits rolled.

None of these Sonic 3 scenes were revealed or shown to the public. Paramount would likely prefer to keep it that way, as the sequences may contain significant spoilers for not only the threequel but potentially future installments of the franchise.

How Do Sonic 3’s Post Credits Scenes Stack Up?

Although Sonic the Hedgehog 3 doesn’t boast the 122-minute runtime of Sonic 2 (Sonic 3 reportedly clocks in at 109 minutes), the announced extra post-credits scenes should give cinema-goers a bit more bang for their buck.

But without knowing precisely how many post-credits stingers Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actually has, how do things compare to the first two films?

The original Sonic the Hedgehog, released in 2020, had two post-credits scenes. One showed Dr. Robotnik losing his grip on his sanity while stranded on the mushroom planet. The next introduced Sonic’s best buddy and frequent tag-along, Miles “Tails” Prower, who received bigger role in the sequel.

Regarding the sequel, 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had only one after-credits surprise. The camera pans through a long-abandoned secret laboratory before arriving in a cryosleep pod where Shadow the Hedgehog awakens. This was meant as an ominous teaser since Shadow will serve as Sonic 3’s antagonist.

The post-credits scene of the final episode from Paramount+’s Knuckles series is decidedly more comedic. Knux and his protégé, Wade Whipple, cruise by on a motorcycle as the echidna finally discovers his "jam:" Scandal’s 1984 hit single “The Warrior” (which was also the show’s theme song).

There’s no telling what Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s post-credits surprises may be, but some fans speculated on the introduction of Amy Rose. Whatever the case may be, hopefully, the third film in this beloved series lives up to fans’ immense hype.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on Friday, December 20.