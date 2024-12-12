Sonic 3 Receives 2 More AMC Popcorn Buckets Featuring Shadow & Sonic

A brand new Sonic 3 commemorative popcorn bucket has been shown off by AMC.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is approaching theaters at super speed! The highly anticipated sequel will see Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles cross paths with the mysterious black-and-red hedgehog Shadow.

In order to end his threat, the heroes will join forces with the most unlikely of individuals, Dr. Robotnik.

Another Sonic 3 Popcorn Bucket Revealed

AMC

Not one to rest on its laurels, cinema chain AMC Theaters revealed an additional Sonic the Hedgehog 3 popcorn bucket (to complement the others it recently revealed).

This particular snack vessel (seen above) is molded in plastic and holds 85 ounces of movie treats. It features stylized artwork of Shadow and is priced at $19.99.

The full description from AMC for its entire range of Sonic 3 tie-in merch can be read below:

"When 'SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3' speeds into AMC Theatres Dec. 20, guests will want to move quickly to grab our exclusive, vibrant square popcorn bucket that features a clear window in the front that reveals a defiant Shadow staring back with the bold declaration above that reads, 'This Ends Now!'' This 130-ounce bucket is only available as a combo that comes with a Large popcorn, a Large drink in a 32-ounce Sonic drink cup with topper (guests can choose from 4 characters — Sonic, Shadow, Tails, and Knuckles), all for $29.99+tax. Also available is an 80-ounce popcorn bucket replicating the bold blue head of Sonic with his classic trademark stare, that comes with a Large popcorn for $34.99+tax. And AMC will also offer an 85-ounce bucket of Sonic’s counterpart Super Shadow that comes with a Regular popcorn for just $19.99."

Curiously, the copy appears to mistakenly spoil the inclusion of Shadow’s Chaos Emeralds-powered alternate form Super Shadow in the movie. Previous bits of footage from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hinted that both Super Shadow and Super Sonic will be seen.

What’s Next for the Live-Action Sonic Franchise?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will very likely do nothing short of gangbusters at the box office.

2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 grossed more than the original, and with the fan-favorite Shadow having a major role in the threequel, all signs point to huge profits for Paramount.

So, if Sonic 3 is a rollicking success, where does the studio take the series next?

For starters, there has been no official indication of the nature of any future installments being cooked up.

Series director Jeff Fowler did tease the world of the Sonic movies expanding by leaps and spin dashes though, in the form of new characters (via Entertainment Weekly):

"It's fun to see the fan debates online about who's coming up next, who's going to be teased at the end of the film. We have a lot of the same conversations. We've all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we're all making great cases for 'it should be this one or that one.' It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters."

As for who could enter the fray, fans have speculated that the beloved pink hedgehog Amy Rose could show up in Sonic 3’s post-credits scene, based on specific costuming details.

Paramount clearly has plans for Sonic in the pipeline, but is also, in all likelihood, bringing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 across the finish before jumping the gun.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on Friday, December 20. The first two films, plus the Knuckles series, are streaming on Paramount+.