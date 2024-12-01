Sonic 3 AMC Popcorn Bucket & Merch Details Revealed

The official Sonic the Hedgehog 3 popcorn bucket has been unveiled by AMC!

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the Blue Blur and his pals find themself face to face with the ultimate life form himself, Shadow. A true force to be reckoned with, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles must defend their home and their family from Shadow and team up with a certain mustachioed bad guy in the process.

AMC Shows Off Sonic 3 Popcorn Bucket

2024 has undeniably been the year of the popcorn bucket, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is, appropriately, no straggler to the trend.

Theater chain AMC revealed the first entry into the Sonic 3 food container lineup.

Advertised as the "Sonic Popcorn Vessel," the bucket is molded in the shape of Sonic’s distinctive quilled cranium. It features a hinged hatch on the top so that moviegoers can scoop out those delicious buttery kernels.

But that is not all AMC Theaters is offering as a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 tie-in.

Audience members can also pick up the Sonic 3 Collectible Combo. The pack includes a Sonic-themed popcorn tin and beverage cup (complete with one of four sculpted character toppers of Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, or Shadow).

Also a part of this set is a mask modeled after Shadow the Hedgehog’s immediately recognizable crown of red and black quills. Some adult fans may be disappointed, however, as the mask is more than likely child-sized.

All of AMC’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 products will be available for purchase the same day that the movie speeds into theaters: Friday, December 20.

Could There Be a Sonic 4?

It is probably a little too early to call a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog film a sure thing. But at the same time, perhaps not.

The two existing Sonic movies are definite crowd-pleasers. The franchise has widespread crossover appeal, with kids drinking in the films with enthusiasm and grown-ups, especially those who grew up on the Sonic the Hedgehog video games, able to find enormous interest in the series as well.

February 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog grossed $319 million worldwide and experienced a groundswell of visibility, having been one of the last major releases before the pandemic hit, and subsequently becoming a COVID-era favorite as families were stuck indoors.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which introduced Idris Elba’s Knuckles the Echidna into the proceedings, one-upped its predecessor, boasting a $405 million box office return.

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 poised to unleash the mega-fan-favorite Shadow into the mix, tragic backstory and all, the runway seems clear for the threequel to do bigger numbers than either of the first two installments. Especially with its primo Christmas Week release slot.

It is worth noting though that December 2024 is a very crowded month for motion pictures.

Disney will put out their live-action Lion King follow-up, Mufasa, Warner Bros. is returning to Middle-Earth yet again with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, and Sony will take yet another stab at a Spider-Man-less Spidey villain movie with Kraven the Hunter.

Will Sonic the Hedgehog 3 homing attack its competition and take home the gold (rings)? Only time will tell, but it is likely safe to say that the film will turn a sizable profit, which will pave the way for Paramount to greenlight more movies and streaming series for this lucrative franchise (and perhaps bring in a beloved pink hedgehog too).

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives in theaters on Friday, December 20. The first two films, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, plus the Knuckles series, are streaming on Paramount+.