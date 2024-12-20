Sonic 3 Popcorn Bucket Buyers Guide (AMC, Regal & Cinemark)

Hungry theatergoers have no shortage of Sonic 3-themed popcorn buckets available to them.

The third film in the beloved live-action Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is, fittingly, off to a running start. With an 86% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an even more glowing audience reaction, the Blue Blur has been set up for a very healthy stint at the box office.

Popcorn buckets have been all the rage in 2024, with many cinemas offering detailed and elaborate snack containers for the year’s tentpole movies, such as Mufasa: The Lion King.

Three of the country’s largest movie theater chains, Regal, Cinemark, and AMC, went all-out with their Sonic the Hedgehog 3 popcorn buckets and tie-in merchandise.

Sonic 3: Where to Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

AMC was the first chain with Sonic 3 merch out of the gate, showing off its Sonic Popcorn Vessel in early December. The molded, plastic container is in the shape of Sonic’s unmistakable noggin:

AMC

Available from AMC as well is a Sonic 3 Collectible Combo. The set features a commemorative popcorn tin decorated with Sonic himself and the phrase “This ends now!”

Also included are a beverage cup with a character topper (either Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Shadow) and a Shadow the Hedgehog face mask:

AMC

The third option from AMC Theatres is a plastic snack bucket with stylized artwork of Shadow on both sides:

AMC

All of the above popcorn buckets can be bought at AMC Theatres locations or online.

Sonic 3: Where to Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

Regal Cinemas’ Sonic 3 main product, the sculpted bucket bearing the likeness of the titular hedgehog, is identical to the one from AMC. But Regal also has a light-up drink cup with a molded Sonic running around the bottom edge:

Regal

But Regal hasn’t stopped short there, as the theater also added a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 tin and lenticular cups with Sonic and Shadow toppers that can only be found at the chain:

Regal

All of these items are available in person and online from Regal.

Sonic 3: Where to Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Not to be outdone by its competitors, Cinemark’s Sonic 3 tie-in is perhaps the most unique of them all.

Cinemark sells a cute, sculpted popcorn bucket of Sonic, holding another, more generic container. This way, fans can enjoy Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with the film’s central hero seated right beside them:

Cinemark

This popcorn vessel can be purchased both at Cinemark locations or online.

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters now.