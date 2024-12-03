Mufasa Popcorn Bucket & Merch Buyers Guide (AMC, Regal & Cinemark)

The Mufasa popcorn bucket will give viewers one last epic collectible to purchase in movie theaters across the world before the end of 2024.

Nearly a dozen characters from 2019's The Lion King will return for Mufasa (officially titled Mufasa: The Lion King) as it gets set to close out the year. It will highlight the story of a young Mufasa in his journey towards becoming King of the Pride Lands, as he was in both the original animated and live-action films.

The film will also be the latest competitor in the Great Popcorn Bucket War of 2024, which already boasts impressively strong competitors. After Dune: Part II's creepy sandworm bucket and Deadpool & Wolverine's bucket based on Wolverine's face and cowl, Mufasa will be the latest in an epic pool of collectibles.

Mufasa: Where to Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

Regal revealed its design for a popcorn bucket inspired by Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King ahead of the prequel's theatrical debut.

The bucket is in the shape of Pride Rock from The Lion King franchise, showing a grown-up Mufasa standing tall on the end of the structure. Additionally, the top of the rock opens up to reveal a container for popcorn.

Regal

In another social media post, Regal confirmed other collectible items inspired by Mufasa which will be available for purchase.

Along with the Pride Rock container, fans can purchase a Lion King-inspired blanket, a collector drink cup, and popcorn tins imprinted with images of both Mufasa and Taka (who later becomes Scar).

Regal

Mufasa: Where to Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark announced its own Mufasa bucket, which includes a neck strap adorned with African print and imagery.

The bucket itself is brown with an imprinted design of the titular Mufasa on the front along with the film's title on the bottom of the bucket.

Cinemark

Mufasa: Where to Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

Not to be outdone, AMC comes in with its own line of Mufasa collectibles for the film's long-awaited arrival.

First up is a light brown bucket with animals from the savanna imprinted into the material as the film's title stands out in a lighter orange color.

AMC

Also available is a drinking cup for Mufasa: The Lion King. This comes with a simple design as the titular lion ruler and Zazu are shown in outline form next to a massive African tree.

AMC

This announcement also comes with the following message confirming the price for both items:

"For the Dec. 20 release of 'MUFASA: THE LION KING,' AMC Theatres will be offering an intricately designed, wood-themed, double-walled 130-ounce popcorn bucket that features silhouette cut-outs of all the animals — all via a cool light up effect that emulates a warm sunset on the savanna. The beautifully etched and dimensional vessel comes with a Large popcorn for $24.99+tax and a 44-ounce drink cup comes with a Large drink for $9.99+tax. Both can be bundled for just $32.99+tax, all while supplies last."

The 130-ounce popcorn bucket will be available for purchase at $24.99 USD while the drink cup costs $9.99. Fans can purchase both items combined for $32.99.

Mufasa: The Lion King comes to theaters on Friday, December 20.

See The Latest Popcorn Buckets In Theaters Now

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim War Hammer Popcorn Bucket

Moana 2 Wave Popcorn Buckets

Wicked Movie Stained Glass Popcorn Buckets

Gladiator 2 Helmet Popcorn Buckets