A new Mufasa special on Disney+ gives viewers a look into the production of the theatrical sequel.

From Disney and Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins comes Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie is a sequel to 2019’s The Lion King (itself a photorealistic remake of the studio’s iconic 1994 original).

Unfortunately, unlike Mufasa’s pre-pandemic predecessor, which grossed over $1 billion, the Aaron Pierre-led follow-up has been steamrolled by Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Despite this, plus a healthy number of mixed reviews, Mufasa still has its devotees.

Disney+ Releases Mufasa Special Look With Jenkins and Miranda

Disney+ recently added a four-minute-long behind-the-scenes peek at Mufasa: The Lion King. The special, titled Mufasa: The Lion King | A Special Look, takes the form of a conversation between director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.

As the two discussed Mufasa, Jenkins remarked, "I read the script and I was like 'Oh, I have to do this.'" He continued on, expressing the difficulty in both living up to and standing apart from the beloved original Lion King from the '90s:

"Y’know, the OG 'Lion King,' how do you stand apart from that?"

Miranda replied, noting the necessity of "joy bombs" in the film’s story, likely due to the tragic nature of Mufasa and Scar’s brotherhood.

The duo also went into detail about the movie’s many original songs, such as “Milele,” performed by Anika Noni Rose and Kieth David, who play Mufasa’s parents.

Lin-Manuel Miranda mentioned drawing a ton of inspiration from the script when crafting Mufasa’s musical numbers. He also explained that Mufasa and Taka’s piece "I Always Wanted a Brother" was intended as a parallel to The Lion King’s memorable tune, "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King."

Since Mufasa: The Lion King arrived in theaters, Disney+ has seen a surge in users streaming the 2019 Lion King. The movie has jumped one-and-a-half spots on the platform’s global Top 10 ranking.

When Will Mufasa Stream on Disney Plus?

Mufasa: The Lion King hit cinemas on Friday, December 20 And many audience members are already wondering when the sequel/prequel will come to Disney+.

Sadly, no official announcement has been made on that front, but looking at past clues, it isn’t hard to determine when Mufasa will be welcomed onto its streaming home.

Before Mufasa, Disney’s most recent live-action remake, The Little Mermaid was released in theaters on May 26, 2023. It played for a total of 103 days before getting added to Disney+’s library.

If Mufasa: The Lion King follows a similar pattern, it would end up on Disney+ sometime in late March or early April 2025.

However, it’s important to note that this is an age of unpredictable theatrical windows. So the Lion King installment could enter Disney+’s catalog sometime sooner or later than this rough, projected window.

Walt Disney Studios’ Mufasa: The Lion King is now playing in cinemas everywhere.