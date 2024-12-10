Mufasa: The Lion King Reviews: What Are Critics' First Reactions?

Mufasa: The Lion King was shown on the big screen for critics ahead of its 2024 theatrical debut later in December.

Bringing back nearly a dozen characters from 2019’s The Lion King, Mufasa is set to deliver a unique take on the story before the most famous King of Pride Rock. It will take fans back to Mufasa’s own origin story long before the birth of Simba, highlighting his relationship with his brother, Taka (who eventually becomes Scar).

After The Lion King grossed nearly $1.7 billion at the global box office, Disney hopes to replicate that success with a third billion-dollar outing this calendar year. With such a short time until its arrival, fans anxiously wait to see how the prequel performs with critics before its public debut.

First Reviews for Mufasa: The Lion King

Critics shared their first reactions to Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King following the first official screenings of the live-action prequel.

Coming Soon's Jonathan Sim saw plenty of improvements from 2019's The Lion King thanks to "deeper facial expressions and an original story," although he was not impressed with the soundtrack or the weight of the story:

"'MUFASA: THE LION KING' manages to improve upon the 2019 'Lion King' with deeper facial expressions and an original story, but does not impress with the new soundtrack, nor with the story's emotional weight. Breathtaking technology that will make you miss the charm of 2D animation."

Critic Michael J. Lee praised the film for being "an unexpected blood-thirsty prequel" with great visuals, but he lamented the songs not serving to push the story forward:

"'Mufasa: The Lion King' is an unexpected blood-thirsty prequel w/ stunning visuals and cinematography but contains subpar songs that don’t advance a contrived story. It’s fine for those interested learning about Mufasa and Taka’s origins. At least the humor provides laughs and levity."

"Mufasa: The Lion King is the perfect prequel," according to Variety's Jazz Tangcay, as the critic gave special praise to Lin-Manuel Miranda's music and the musical score:

"'Mufasa: The Lion King' is the perfect prequel. So beautifully crafted. The songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the score are absolutely divine and music to the ears. Pure joy"

The DisInsider EIC Dempsey Pillot thought the film was "really good," expecting nothing less from director Barry Jenkins as he teased "a biblical exploration of destiny" in the story:

"Pleased to say 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is really good! But what else would you expect from Barry Jenkins? A biblical exploration of destiny brilliantly disguised as an origin story for Mufasa and Scar. Entertaining, visually stunning, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music did not disappoint!"

The film "occasionally suffers from a bout of prequelitis," as noted by Laughing Place, but it also holds "enough drama, adventure and laughs" to last through its runtime:

"Be prepared! 'Mufasa: The Lion King' occasionally suffers from a bout of prequelitis, but otherwise this movie functions as pleasantly diverting (though semi-tragic) family fare for the holiday season, with just enough drama, adventure and laughs to fill its slightly overlong runtime."

