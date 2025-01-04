With the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, exploring the family tree of Mufasa's lineage only seems appropriate after his redefined relationship with Scar.

The newest live-action prequel to Disney's remake of The Lion King pushed the biggest change from the original animated movie with Mufasa and Scar not being related by blood. Something that changes Simba's family tree, which could have wider impacts on the franchise in the future.

At least 10 characters from The Lion King returned in Mufasa, telling the original story of how Simba's father and uncle met as children, before establishing their kingdom in the Pride Lands.

The Lion King Family Tree Explained

The Direct

Masego - Mufasa's Father, Simba's Grandfather

Disney

Only briefly in Mufasa: The Lion King, Masego is Mufasa's father and Afia's mate. He and his family set out to Milele, leaving their drought-plagued home, but were all separated by a flash flood.

During the disaster, Masego put his son's safety over his own, costing him his life. Something that Mufasa would tragically later do for his own son.

Afia - Mufasa's Mother, Simba's Grandmother

Disney

Appearing a little more than her late mate, Masego, Afia is the mother of Mufasa. She and Masego were the ones who imparted the lesson of the Circle of Life to Mufasa, which he would use to rule as a just king.

Like her mate, she became separated from her son during a flood in his youth. However, unlike Masego, she miraculously survived, making her way to Milele and later reuniting with her son in what would later become the Pride Lands.

Mufasa - Simba's Father, Scar's Adoptive Brother

Disney

First appearing in 1994's The Lion King, Mufasa is the father of Simba and mate of Sarabi, together ruling the Pride Lands with a gentle but firm paw and respecting the Circle of Life. Mufasa attempted to raise his son on the same philosophy his parents did, attempting to control Simba's eagerness to be king.

However, just like his father, Mufasa would sacrifice his own life to save Simba from being trampled by a wildebeest stampede caused by his brother, Scar. Thankfully, Mufasa was still able to guide his son on the right path, even in death.

Obasi - Scar's Father

Disney

More closely matching Scar's original animated incarnation, Obasi is a lazy and cowardly king, letting his mate, Eshe, do all the work in his stead. Unfortunately, Obasi proved to be a terrible influence on Taka, teaching him that deception is what makes a great king.

Hating Mufasa for being a stray, he quickly gained admiration and respect for him after he helped save Eshe's life, which he would repay by sacrificing himself alongside his mate to save Mufasa and his son from Kiros.

Eshe - Scar's Mother, Mufasa

Disney

Eshe is the wife of Obasi and the mother of Scar. While Mufasa was never technically adopted by Scar's mother, Eshe acted as a mother figure to him in Afia's absence while still loving her other son, Taka, equally.

When Kiros's son, Shaju, ambushed Eshe, she was saved by Mufasa, who was killed him to protect her. When Kiros came to kill Mufasa for the death of his son, she and Obasi tried to buy him and Taka time to escape, which cost them their lives.

Scar - Mufasa's Adoptive Brother, Simba's Uncle

Disney

Scar's original name was revealed to be Taka in the live-action Lion King prequel, with him and Mufasa being adoptive brothers, further complicating the family tree. At least as established in Mufasa, something which was only cemented by Kiros killing Scar's whole pride, leaving him no one but Mufasa.

After Simba is born, Scar quickly schemed to have his nephew and brother killed in a stampede, which only half worked. Presuming his nephew was dead, Scar ruled the Pride Lands with the Hyenas to near ruin until Simba returned to reclaim his birthright.

Defeated by Simba, Scar finally contributes to the Circle of Life when he becomes a meal for the hyenas he betrayed, his bloodline dying with him.

Sarabi - Mufasa's Wife, Simba's Mother

Disney

Appearing as one of the protagonists of Mufasa: The Lion King, Sarabi is Mufasa's mate and Simba's mother. The two met in the live-action prequel, butting heads at every turn in their adventure while slowly falling in love.

Sarabit was far more hot-headed in her youth than in her prime, taking a more measured approach when faced with Scar's tyranny after the death of her husband and son. Thankfully, Simba returned alive and resorted order to the Pride Lands.

Simba - Mufasa and Sarabi's Son

Disney

Simba is the son of Mufasa and Sabrabi and the lead of The Lion King, who had to reconcile with the idea that he was responsible for his father's death, running away lest he incur the shame of his mother and the rest of the pride.

Saved by Timon and Pumbaa in the desert, under their care, Simba learned to eat bugs to get his proper protein, living under their philosophy of Hakuna Matata. The two even became weird uncles for his daughter, Kiara, in Mufasa.

After encouragement from his childhood friend, Simba returned to the Pride Lands, learned the truth of his father's death, and overthrew his uncle, Scar.

Nala - Simba's Wife

Disney

Friends with Simba since they were children, Nala and the rest of the pride had assumed that he had died alongside his father in the tragic stampede. However, on a hunt for food, after it became scarce in the Pride Lands, Nala managed to find Simba by chance, alive and well.

The two would fall in love as Nala attempts to convince Simba to return to the Pride Lands. After helping Simba defeat Scar and his gang of Hyenas, she and Simba would have two children, Kiara and Kion.

Kiara - Simba and Nala's Daughter

Disney

The lead of the direct-to-video sequel, The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, Kiara is the firstborn daughter of Simba and Nala and Kovu's wife. Just as The Lion King took inspiration from Hamlet, its sequel used Romeo and Juliet as a base, just without the double suicide.

As Kiara befriended and fell in love with another cub outside their pride, Kovu, her father, Simba, strongly disapproved due to his ties to the treacherous Scar. However, she was able to help convince Kovu to change his allegiances and gain her father's trust.

Kovu - Kiara's Husband, Simba's Son-In-Law

Disney

Kovu is Kiara's husband and Simba's son-in-law, originally intended to be Scar's biological son. Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner very wisely axed that idea since it would make Kovu and Kiara first cousins, which would certainly complicate this family tree.

However, the recent live-action prequel made it explicitly clear that Scar and Simba weren't related by blood, which would get around Kovu and Kiara being related. That is if Disney still intends on making Kovu Scar's son in a theoretical live-action sequel to The Lion King.

Kion - Simba and Nala's Son

Disney

Leading the cartoon series The Lion Guard, Kion is the second child of Simba and Nala and the younger brother of Kiara. Kion actually briefly appears in Mufasa with his older sister, who is preparing to tell him the story of their father, Simba.

In The Lion Guard, Kion was assigned as the next leader of the Lion Guard, who were old protectors of the Pride Lands, which came with the ability to have a superpowered roar called the Roar of the Elders.

Rani - Kion's Wife, Simba's Daughter-In-Law

Disney

Debuting in Season 3 of The Lion Guard, Rani is Kion's mate and Simba's daughter-in-law, acting as a Night Guard to Kion's Lion Guard duties. However, it's uncertain whether she still exists in the present continuity.

Kion was fortunate to return as a cub in Mufasa, but The Lion Guard series heavily contradicts established continuity in the live-action films, like Scar's backstory. It doesn't help that the cartoon is far more fantastical than the live-action films would ever allow. For instance, Scar returned as a ghost.

But it's likely since Kion was included despite that, Rani will no doubt appear, too, perhaps in the inevitable sequel to the live-action Lion King that will adapt Kiara's love story that could help expand this family tree.

Mufasa: The Lion King is playing in theaters now and is expected to release on Disney+ in late March or early April 2025.