Hollywood is giving the legendary stageplay Wicked the full theatrical treatment with a range of popcorn buckets to accompany its big-screen adaptation.

Wicked comes to the silver screen with a star-studded cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

Wicked: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

On the yellow brick road to Wicked, Regal announced it will offer several products to celebrate the latest theatrical trip to the land of Oz.

For one, the theater giant will offer popcorn tins, tumblers, and toppers designed around the magical leads of Glinda and Elphaba.

Regal Theaters

Regal's unique character-themed products will be accompanied by a special lantern popcorn container and a witch hat cup akin to that worn by Elphaba.

Regal Theaters

Regal further promoted its merch line with a promo video that sees an enthusiastic moviegoer dressed up in Wicked attire and going to a theater themed around the land of Oz to collect her popcorn in a lantern bucket.

Watch Regal's full Wicked promo video below:

Regal has yet to announce prices or release dates for its Wicked-themed products, but moviegoers should expect to find them available in theaters in time for the movie's release on Friday, November 22.

Wicked: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

AMC also came to play with its offerings of Wicked merch, headlined by two colorful popcorn tins and branded cups with special toppers.

Moviegoers who purchase a large popcorn and drink in the "Collectible Combo" from AMC Theaters, starting on Thursday, November 21, will receive a popcorn tin and GRIPPR cup with a topper, colored either Elpha green or Glinda pink.

AMC Theaters

AMC has yet to announce pricing for its Wicked bundle, but past popcorn bucket combos for other major movies such as Despicable Me 4 have retailed in theaters for around $29.99.

Wicked: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

Turning the page to what Cinemark has to offer Wicked fans, their theaters will bring Elphaba and Glinda souvenir cups priced at $8 each or two for $14.

Moviegoers can take home a plush flying monkey for $20, with a color-changing ICEE cup sporting the faces of both characters also available for $15.

Exclusive t-shirts bear colorful pink and green designs featuring Elpha and Glinda, with the phrases "unlikely friendship" and "thrillifying" scrawled across them, priced at $20 each.

Cinemark

Cinemark will also be offering a "super ticket" for $30 at select theaters which includes a viewing of Wicked itself, along with a tumbler, a double-sided mini poster, a medium drink, and popcorn tins featuring the magical leads.

Cinemark

These products are available now from Cinemark theaters, and the chain has promised further merch drops will come each week leading to release.

Wicked hits theaters on Friday, November 22.