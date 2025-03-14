Disney will deliver the next of its live-action remakes this month with Snow White, and moviegoers will be able to collect plenty of treats in theaters.

It has become customary for most major blockbusters to be accompanied by an arsenal of fancy popcorn buckets and assorted collectibles.

This year already, Disney went in big for Marvel Studios' latest as Captain America: Brave New World had a special shield and a Red Hulk bucket on sale.

AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters will headline its Snow White concessions with a popcorn bucket inspired by the dwarves' minecarts. This unique creation comes in five colors with vibrant jewels that can be uncovered to reveal the delicious kernels.

Snow White's dwarves have come under fire before release, with many criticizing the decision to make them CGI characters and not simply cast dwarf actors.

Coming from the same theater giant is a drink cup that comes in various designs featuring Snow White and the Evil Queen, with removal pins to accompany it.

AMC

Regal

Regal has come to the party with one of the biggest assortments of Snow White merch going, among which is a shiny, golden Heartbox popcorn bucket.

Regal

Fans can rep both Rachel Zegler's Snow White and Gal Gadot's Evil Queen with the collectible combo, with a vibrant appley cup for the young Disney Princess and a dark popcorn tin for the magical villainess.

Read more about Zegler, Gadot, and the rest of Snow White's star-studded cast.

Regal

Those experiencing Snow White in 4DX at Regal with the thrills of motion seats and more unique features will receive a collectible squishy apple.

Regal

As Regal promises, moviegoers can indulge in "a taste of magic in every bite" thanks to its special Magic Apple Dumplings, Golden Caramel Popcorn, and Queens Potion Apple Lemonade.

Regal

Regal attendees can also collect some of the latest Funko Pop figures from Snow White including the Disney Princess and the Evil Queen.

Regal

Cinemark

Mirror mirror, on the wall, sweet, salted, or them all? Cinemark has a unique popcorn bucket shaped like the Evil Queen's magic mirror.

Three more popcorn buckets will be available shaped more like a traditional tin, including one inspired by Snow White's blue and yellow dress.

For those wanting to start Halloween preparations early or just get cozy in the theater, Cinemark will also have a cape blanket inspired by Snow White's costume.

Furthermore, moviegoers can enjoy their drink through a 20 oz. diamond cup, 20 oz. apple-lidded tumbler, or a 44 oz. souvenir cup.

Cinemark

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse may not have a popcorn bucket to offer, but moviegoers looking to treat themselves at the concession stands won't be going home empty-handed.

For one, the Apple Basket Lunchbox incorporates a design from the theater chain's in-house artist Christine Smith, and comes with a vintage thermos.

Alamo Drafthouse

Sometimes, the theaters can get a little chilly, but Alamo Drafthouse has the kids (and parents) covered with a vibrant, red hooded blanket.

Alamo Drafthouse

The Alamo Drafthouse kitchen has cooked up some Snow White specials for moviegoers to enjoy, including the Princess Pesto Pizza, Gemstone Salad, Red Apple Punch, and Apple Pie Shake.

The menu comes accompanied by the Once Upon A Pin Set, which features designs with Snow White, the Evil Queen, and an openable storybook.

Alamo Drafthouse

All of the merch listed above will be available from their respective theater concession stands when Snow White hits theaters on March 21.