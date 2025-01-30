Dreamworks' Dog Man will have exclusive popcorn buckets, plushies, slime, and other merchandise available from concession stands.

Dog Man: Where to Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

Starting off Dog Man's merch offerings, Regal confirmed on X it will sell a popcorn bucket, plushies, and a cup with toppers.

Dog Man moviegoers will be able to pick up a collectible popcorn bucket that holds 64 oz. of Regal's finest kernels (equivalent to a small serving).

Dreamworks' latest stars two cuddly animals (Dog Man and Petey, played by Peter Hasting and Pete Davidson), so it's no surprise theaters, namely Regal, will be offering plushies of the movie's main heroes.

Next up, Dog Man fans can collect a 16 oz. drink cup with toppers inspired by the titular canine cop and the feline supervillain Petey.

Regal has yet to announce prices or a release date for its Dog Man merch, but it should be available from concession stands from the movie's debut on Friday, January 31.

Late last year, Regal was among the theaters to offer a giant hammer popcorn holder for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Dog Man: Where to Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

Starting AMC's Dog Man merch line-up, the same two plushies as Regal are available from the theater chain's online outlet for $30.95. The duo boasts "velveteen fabric and embroidered features," while each plush measures 7" tall.

AMC Theaters will also boast a unique canine-friendly popcorn dog bowl, perfectly on-brand for Dreamworks' latest adventure. Moviegoers will also be able to pick up a Dog Man cup with a mystery topper featuring either of the main characters.

Dog Man isn't the only 2025 movie for which AMC Theaters is offering a unique popcorn container. The theatrical giant also has a massive Captain America: Brave New World-inspired, 300 oz. collapsable popcorn tin.

AMC

Dog Man: Where to Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Much like AMC and Regal, Cinemark will have Dog Man and Petey plushies available, although these appear to be different versions of will retail for $15 each from concession stands at select locations.

The theater chain will also offer a kids' combo bundle for $9 including a drink and popcorn in Dog Man-branded containers, along with Welch's fruit snacks.

Cinemark

Dog Man: Where to Buy Alamo Drafthouse's Merch

Alamo Drafthouse confirmed on X it has teamed up with PeachyBbies Slimes Shop to offer the most unique Dog Man merch available.

Starting on Saturday, February 1, the theater chain will offer a "free container of custom Dog Man slime" with tickets at select venues.

Alama Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse has been known to offer somewhat different merchandise to other theater chains, such as its pint glasses to go with the 2024 horror Nosferatu.

Dog Man hits theaters on Friday, January 31.