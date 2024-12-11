Here is everything to know about The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim popcorn buckets from various theater chains.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is an upcoming animated film set 183 years before Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It follows Rohan's legendary King Helm Hammerhand and his family's fight against Dunlending invaders.

On a journey back to Middle-earth, fans eagerly anticipate another wave of merchandise tied to this release, continuing 2024's trend of collectible items like popcorn buckets. Following the summer's success of Deadpool & Wolverine-themed buckets, expectations are high for what War of Rohirrim will bring to cap off the year.

War of Rohirrim: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

AMC

AMC Theatres announced two special items for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which will be released on Friday, December 13.

The 27-inch Hammer Popcorn Bucket, a true-to-size replica from the film, will be available for $32.99, while supplies last.

Fans can also purchase a Faux Wooden Stein for $21.99, which includes a large soda. Both items will be available at AMC Theatres starting with the film's release on December 13.

War of Rohirrim: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

Regal

Regal Cinemas is offering its own version of the Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Hammer Popcorn Bucket, priced at $35.

Similar to AMC's offering, Regal's version is a replica of Helm Hammerhand's iconic weapon from the film.

Regal

In addition to the Hammer Popcorn Bucket, Regal Cinemas will have several other collectible items for War of the Rohirrim.

The Snow-globe Cup is available for $15, and a Hooded Cloak can be purchased for $20.

All items will be released in theaters ahead of the film's December 13 premiere. Depending on the location, availability typically starts the weekend before or one to two days before the movie's release.

War of Rohirrim: Will Cinemark Get a Popcorn Bucket?

Cinemark

Cinemark will have a 130-oz popcorn bucket themed around War of the Rohirrim for $15 (plus tax).

The tin comes filled with popcorn and includes a free same-day refill. This armor-designed tin allows fans to purchase a franchise collectible while enjoying a more practical popcorn vessel (compared to the Hammer buckets).

It will be available at select locations while supplies last upon the film's debut.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim hits theaters on Friday, December 13.

For those returning to theaters several times this holiday season, watch for some sinister Nosferatu popcorn buckets.