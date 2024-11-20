New AMC Popcorn Bucket Doubles as a War Hammer That's Over 2 Feet Long

Fans will get to immerse themselves in Middle-earth when the new popcorn bucket for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is released.

One of the biggest current trends in the entertainment industry is specialty popcorn buckets for major releases.

These buckets, which have dropped for films such as Wicked, Gladiator II, and Venom: The Last Dance have all seemingly tried to one-up each other by making the buckets more elaborate and, at the same time, more collectible.

War of the Rohirrim's Weaponized Popcorn Bucket

AMC Theatres recently revealed its official popcorn bucket for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated film set in Middle-earth that will be released on December 13.

AMC Theatres

The bucket is a direct replica of a hammer from the film. The face of the hammer opens up and can be filled with popcorn.

Many fans may think that the hammer bucket is a smaller version of what will be seen in the film, but that is not the case at all. Instead, it is a true-to-size, 27-inch hammer that could also be used as a real weapon.

Fans can purchase the hammer at AMC Theatres for $32.99 USD (not including tax) while supplies last, meaning that when the hammers are gone, the opportunity for moviegoers to get their hands on one will be too.

If Middle-earth fans don't want to purchase the deadly popcorn bucket hammer, they will also have a chance to get another commemorative item from AMC Theatres.

AMC Theatres

For $21.99 USD (not including tax), AMC Theatres will also be releasing a faux wooden stein with the War of the Rohirrim logo on the side.

While looking like a real wooden stein, the cup is likely just plastic. It is worth mentioning that it also comes with a large soda.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released in theaters on December 13.

See The Latest Popcorn Buckets In Theaters Now

Moana 2 Popcorn Buckets

Wicked Movie Popcorn Buckets

Gladiator 2 Popcorn Buckets