AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and more theater chains are embracing the popcorn bucket trend for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

From Dune: Part Two's slightly lewd sandworm buckets to Deadpool & Wolverine's Logan-mouth bucket, 2024 has had no shortage of merchandise from major theater chains. This will continue through the rest of the year with the next film in line being Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

This sequel will see Jenna Ortega join franchise mainstays Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara 36 years after the events of the original 1988 horror/comedy.

Beetlejuice 2: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Buckets & Merch

AMC Theatres offers a popcorn bucket modeled after the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, a fictional guide to the afterlife which was first seen early in the original Beetlejuice movie.

Additionally, the chain will have an AMC exclusive GRIPPR® cup modeled after the white and black suit Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice wears in both films. The cup also comes with one of at least four different mystery toppers.

The cup and the bucket together reportedly cost $35 USD, although individual prices for each are not listed yet.

AMC Theatres

Also available is a bundle called The Showtime Snack Pack, which includes a large popcorn, two large drinks, and two candies. The popcorn comes in a Beetlejuice-labeled popcorn bucket, and buyers can also select one of two movie-themed drinks.

AMC Theatres

Beetlejuice 2: How To Get Regal's Popcorn Buckets and Collectibles

Regal Cinemas has a trio of popcorn buckets available for the film as of August 30 (per Regal).

One is the Tombstone Collectible Container, which comes in the shape of a tombstone and has skeletons and gargoyles climbing all over it. It also reads, "Here lies Betelgeuse," indicating the home of the titular demonic villain.

Regal Cinemas

Regal joins AMC in selling the Handbook for the Recently Deceased popcorn bucket, which appears to be the same at both locations.

Regal Cinemas

Utilizing the classic worm creatures from the first movie, Regal has another bucket shaped like a sandworm coiled up around itself.

Regal Cinemas

The handbook tin costs $25 while the gravestone has a $40 price tag. While the sandworm bucket's price is not listed yet, it is expected to be similar to the other two.

Regal is also doing a separate giveaway for the gravestone bucket, the winner of which will be announced on Monday, September 9.

Beetlejuice 2: Where To Buy Alamo Drafthouse's Popcorn Bucket

Alamo Drafthouse is also selling the same sandworm bucket found at Regal Cinemas (per TikTok user @toriaalexxis).

At Alamo, it will come at a $35 price tag.

Beetlejuice 2: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Buckets

Certain Cinemark locations are already selling various pieces of merchandise for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Cinemark is selling blankets, tins, and drinking cups all adorned with imagery from the new Tim Burton sequel. Also included is a popcorn bucket shaped like a shrunken head and another showing a small version of Beetlejuice rising from the top.

The pricing and items can be seen below:

Cinemark Theaters

Also available for purchase are sets of cups and a different dome-style cup, amongst other blankets and popcorn buckets.

Cinemark Theaters

All of these items can be purchased on Cinemark's website.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will debut in theaters on Friday, September 6.