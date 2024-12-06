The 2024 Nosferatu remake is almost in theaters, and upon its debut, it will launch a unique line of popcorn buckets and merchandise.

Nosferatu is a remake of a 1922 movie. Director Robert Eggers brings together a cast of massive stars for a story originally based on Bram Stoker's Dracula novel. The cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Ralph Inneson, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who also stars in Kraven the Hunter).

As has been the case for most of 2024, fans expect a new round of merchandise with this release, particularly popcorn buckets. After Deadpool & Wolverine's various buckets dominated the summer, the standards for what Nosferatu will do to close out the year are high.

Nosferatu: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

Regal Movies is gearing up to release a Nosferatu popcorn bucket shaped like a creepy sarcophagus for the film's release.

While the size is unknown (per The Hollywood Reporter), it will be priced at $30.99 with the purchase of a large popcorn or $25.99 for those who purchase the bucket on its own. It will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, December 18, one week before the film hits theaters on Christmas Day.

Nosferatu: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

As listed on AMC Theaters' Instagram page, the chain appears to be selling the same Nosferatu collectible sarcophagus bucket as Regal.

No price point is listed for this bucket, but the expectation is that it will be close to the $25.99 ($30.99 with popcorn) price Regal is using. This bucket will be available at AMC Theaters on the same day the film comes out, December 25.

Nosferatu: Where To Buy Alamo Drafthouse's Merch

Alamo Drafthouse's X (formerly Twitter) account listed a limited edition Nosferatu pint glass that will be available for sale.

Fans can purchase the pint glass in addition to tickets for the movie in select locations at checkout online and pick it up in the theater.

Nosferatu: Will Cinemark Get a Popcorn Bucket?

As of writing, Cinemark has not announced whether it will sell a collectible popcorn bucket for Nosferatu.

Considering both AMC and Regal are selling identical buckets, Cinemark may stock the same one before the film is released. However, news on that release has not been made public.

Other Merchandise for Nosferatu 2024

Focus Features is entering the merch game with its own line of apparel-based merchandise, although it will not be participating in the popcorn bucket battle.

The chain is selling an all-black baseball cap with the film's title embroidered in black on the front for $29.95.

Also available is the Nosferatu x The Cinegogue—Occult Hoodie, which has the Nosferatu title on both arm sleeves and the upper right chest area. On the back, a massive pentagram covers the entire back area.

This item is available for sale at a $70 price point.

Fans can also purchase Focus Features' Nosferatu x The Cinegogue—Landscape Long Sleeve shirt. The front features the film's title and a pentagram. On the back, a massive image from Nosferatu shows a carriage driving up to the film's iconic castle.

This shirt can be purchased for $50.





Nosferatu will debut in theaters on Wednesday, December 25.