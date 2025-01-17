Captain America Brave New World Popcorn Bucket Buyer's Guide (AMC, Regal & Cinemark)

Fans now have everything they need to know about the popcorn bucket options available for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America 4 marks Marvel Studios' first big-screen film since 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which came with its own wild set of popcorn buckets. While this new film may not have the hilarity and irreverent characters that Deadpool's first MCU movie did, it still has plenty of material to make for great merchandise.

Anthony Mackie will embark on his first solo film as Captain America, which pits him against wild villains like the Leader and the newly-evolved Red Hulk. On top of the story, Marvel Studios' first 2025 movie will also be a golden opportunity for the studio to offer fans exciting new collectible items from the red brand as well.

Captain America 4: Where to Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

AMC Theatres shared purchase information for its officially licensed popcorn buckets and merchandise paying tribute to Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World ahead of its Valentine's Day release date.

AMC will offer a massive 300 oz. tin, which is collapsible for easy transport and packing. The bottom of it is adorned with a large replica of the Captain America shield, which has been a staple in MCU storytelling since its introduction in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

AMC Theatres

The collapsible portion of the bucket boasts the star seen on the chest plate from Sam Wilson's new blue Captain America costume.

Along with the popcorn tub, AMC is offering a large collectible drink cup called the Armor Cup, which is adorned with the same stars-and-stripes design seen on the Captain America suit.

AMC Theatres

As if the bucket and cup were not enough, AMC will also run a limited promotion for a snack called Firecracker Crunch Gourmet Popcorn. This snack is said to be coated with white fudge and popping rock candy showing off the classic Captain America red, white, and blue colors.

AMC Theatres

AMC shared the following message to promote its new Captain America: Brave New World merchandise:

"Whether you find yourself in the middle of an international incident or the middle row of an AMC auditorium, you’re going to want to cap off your Captain America moviegoing experience with the prop-quality Captain America shield that doubles as a popcorn vessel! This incredible shield features a whopping 300-ounce collapsible shield that snaps into action likes its hero — and holds enough popcorn for any hero. Guests can also get our soft touch material Armor Cup and top it off with a lid that also replicates the shield and comes with a Large drink, all while supplies last. Pricing varies by location. And be sure to check out our limited time All-American and exclusive gourmet popcorn variety, Firecracker Crunch. It’s a white fudge covered popcorn with red and blue popping candy. Experience the subtle raspberry flavor that gives it an unbelievable taste – and a popping sensation with each bite. All while supplies last."

As of writing, there is no pricing or release date information available on AMC Theatres' Captain America 4 merchandise.

Captain America 4: Where to Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

Regal Cinemas is set to join the popcorn bucket battle for Captain America 4 with merchandise centered on the film's main hero and one of the core antagonists.

The theater chain will pay homage to the Captain America shield with a popcorn container adorned with the classic weapon, complete with the star and circular stripes.

Also available will be a bust of Thaddeus Ross after his turn into the Red Hulk (read more about Harrison Ford's Red Hulk here).

Regal Cinemas

As of writing, it is unclear whether this bust is also a popcorn container.

Captain America 4: Where to Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

X (formerly Twitter) user @TheReelCritique shared information on the merchandise from Captain America: Brave New World that will be available at Cinemark Theatres

This will include a popcorn bucket inspired by the new helmet Sam Wilson will have as part of his costume, complete with a breathing apparatus and a blue/silver color scheme. Wilson's new partner, Joaquin Torres, will also have a similar helmet as part of his new Falcon suit.

Cinemark

Cinemark will also sell two different popcorn tins using promotional imagery from Captain America 4, including Sam Wilson, the Captain America shield, the Red Hulk, and an image of the Red Hulk holding the shield.

Cinemark

The helmet container is rumored to cost $25 USD while the tins will reportedly sell for $15 USD each. All of the merchandise is rumored to be available in Cinemark locations on Friday, January 17.

Captain America: Brave New World (which was recently confirmed to have a 118-minute runtime) will soar into theaters on Friday, February 14.