Snow White Live-Action Movie AMC Popcorn Bucket Revealed

The live-action Snow White film received its first tie-in popcorn bucket.

Due out in March, Snow White is a live-action remake of Disney’s very first animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves from 1937. Y2K’s Rachel Zegler steps into the iconic leading role of the OG Disney Princess.

AMC‘s Snow White Popcorn Bucket Surfaces Online

Courtesy of PoppedNews on X (formerly Twitter) and originally posted by TikTok user trumootroomu, images of the AMC promotional popcorn bucket for Disney’s upcoming Snow White movie made their way onto the internet.

The container is shaped like one of the mine carts used by Sleepy, Bashful, and the rest of the Seven Dwarves as they go off to work, extracting diamonds from the local mine.

The cart can be purchased in several different eye-catching color schemes. The top portion of the bucket is molded to look like the treasure that the Dwarves dig for.

The snack vessels also light up, which may prove to be distracting to moviegoers in a darkened theater.

The Snow White bucket is reportedly available in five different colors, but unfortunately, AMC has not yet announced its pricing information and release date.

Could More Snow White Theater Merch Be On the Way?

Themed popcorn buckets have been attention-grabbing items as of late. They seemed to kick off with the infamous Dune: Part Two sandworm bucket. Then, Deadpool & Wolverine took things several steps further.

Throughout 2024 and into 2025, it feels like every major film release, from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been the recipient of commemorative movie theater merchandise.

So, it should come as no surprise that Disney wishes to capitalize on this unusually long-lasting fad. With that in mind, it stands to reason that Snow White could get another tie-in, either sold by AMC or a competing theater chain.

Sonic 3 had multiple major cinema outfits vying for consumers’ spending money with an assortment of popcorn buckets and drink cups.

While Snow White does not have the surrounding hype of the Sonic threequel, fans shouldn’t be surprised if more merch is revealed closer to the live-action remake’s release. This is yet to be officially confirmed, however.

Walt Disney Studios’ Snow White arrives in theaters on March 21.