Cinemark and Regal theater chains are releasing a special popcorn bucket to celebrate the limited release of JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL.

Collectible popcorn buckets have become somewhat of a popular trend amongst recent movie releases, with major titles such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Deadpool & Wolverine receiving their own buckets.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL will be the next release to continue the popcorn bucket trend. The film, which is a documentary, will explore the journey of artist Jung Kook as he transitioned from being a member of BTS to becoming a solo star.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket and Merch

Cinemark recently announced that it will be officially selling a special popcorn bucket for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL.

Cinemark Theatres

The popcorn bucket that will be available at Cinemark locations is shaped like a normal popcorn bucket with a smooth side that angles outwards from bottom to top. All around the side is a collage of images of Jung Kook.

Cinemark will also have a plastic tumbler with a lid and straw that sports the same design as the outside of the popcorn bucket.

According to an X post from Cinemark Theatres, the popcorn bucket and drink tumbler will cost fans $15 each or can be purchased as a bundle for $24.99.

Cinemark Theaters

Cinemark also announced that the bucket and cup can only be purchased at select Cinemark locations, and will only be available while supplies last.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL: How To Get Regal's Popcorn Bucket and Merch

Like Cinemark, Regal Cinemas will also have a special popcorn bucket and cup on sale to commemorate the release of JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL.

With other releases, different theater chains often release exclusive versions of popcorn buckets and cups, but Regal Cinemas will be offering the same bucket and tumbler as Cinemark with the same designs.

Regal announced via X that it would be selling the buckets and cups at select locations beginning September 18, but prices for the merch were not given in the announcement post.

It is also important to note that, like Cinemark, Regal specified the merch will only be available while supplies last, meaning that fans will not be able to purchase the bucket or cup after the select locations run out of inventory.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL will premiere in select theaters on Wednesday, September 18.