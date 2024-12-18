Sonic 3 Movie Merch Spoils A Classic Sonic Character Cameo (Spoilers)

New merchandise seemingly leaked a classic character set to arrive in the Sonic 3 movie.

For months, fans speculated about what adorable Sonic video game world member will next make their live-action debut in Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

So far, audiences have gotten sneak peeks at new characters like Shadow the Hedgehog (voiced by Keanu Reeves) and deep-cut Sonic villain Gerald Robotnik.

A Classic Sonic Character Teased in Sonic 3

Regal Cinemas

A potential cameo from a beloved Sonic video game character may have inadvertently been unveiled before the release of the Sonic 3 movie.

Revealed alongside the official popcorn buckets for Paramount's latest addition to its ongoing Sonic franchise was a set of Funko Pop! figurines set to be released with the movie.

However, among the new figures shown off in Regal Cinema's social media post was a toy based on the classic Sonic character Cream the Rabbit, someone who has not appeared in any promotional material for the film.

Some have taken Cream the Rabbit's inclusion in this lineup as the first confirmation that she may be in the upcoming film, perhaps serving as a cameo similar to Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Sonic 3 director Jeff Fowler teased that the new film will seemingly set the stage for a fourth movie in the series by introducing another major name from SEGA's iconic video game franchise.

In late November 2024, he told Entertainment Weekly, "This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters," potentially setting up someone like Cream to be introduced:

"It's fun to see the fan debates online about who's coming up next, who's going to be teased at the end of the film. We have a lot of the same conversations. We've all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we're all making great cases for 'it should be this one or that one.' It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters."

What Cream The Rabbit Could Mean for Sonic 3

SEGA

First appearing in 2002's Sonic Advance 2, Cream the Rabbit has become a mainstay of the Sonic franchise, often seen interacting with the adorable Choas of the Blue Blur's world.

If she is primed for a cameo in the Sonic 3 movie, fans should be excited about what will come.

While Cream may not be the first character many fans would put on their wishlists to make it over to the live-action franchise (especially when big names like Metal Sonic and Silver remain on the bench), her inclusion could be just the first hint at massive swing being made by the Sonic movie creative team.

Die-hard Sonic fans will know that with Cream often comes the beloved Amy Rose (a pink-quilled hedgehog long speculated to appear in the Sonic 3 movie). While Tails serves as Sonic's right-hand man, Cream has almost always served a similar purpose for Amy Rose. She is also best friends with fan-favorite characters like Blaze and Big the Cat.

Just because Cream was the only unannounced character to appear in this lineup of new Sonic 3 Funko figures does not mean she is guaranteed to be the film's only major cameo.

Plenty of theories suggest that Amy Rose is included in the movie (read more about the popular Amy Rose Sonic 3 sweater theory).

This could mean that Amy and Cream may be in the super-speed threequel, opening the door for even more of Sonic's colorful friends to join the live-action franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on Friday, December 20.