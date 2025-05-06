The 6 Major Sonic Characters Still Missing from the Movie Franchise

After three feature-length films and a Paramount+ TV show spin-off, the Sonic movies are still missing some of the biggest characters from the video games they are based on. Starring James Marsden and Ben Schwartz, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise has continued to usher in character after character from the Sonic games, including Shadow The Hedgehog, Knuckles, Tails, and many more.

However, a few big names from the Sonic the Hedgehog games have yet to appear in the Sonic movies. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will alleviate some of these concerns by introducing Amy Rose and Metal Sonic (as teased in Sonic 3's mind-boggling post-credits scene).

The Sonic The Hedgehog movies began releasing under the Paramount Pictures banners in 2020, telling a fish-out-of-water tale of a bright blue alien hedgehog named Sonic (Ben Schwartz) traveling through time and space and landing on Earth. Once in the human world, Sonic ingratiates himself with a small-town sheriff, Tom (James Marsden), who adopts the super-speeding extraterrestrial and teaches him what it means to be human.

A fourth Sonic the Hedgehog film has already been announced (titled Sonic The Hedgehog 4). Director Jeff Fowler will once again return to helm the picture. Sonic 4 is set to race into theaters on March 19, 2027.

The Biggest Sonic Characters Still Missing from the Movies

Big the Cat

He may be the butt of the joke for most Sonic devotees, but Big the Cat has long been a fan favorite among the colorful Sonic the Hedgehog cast. Big the Cat has yet to appear on the big screen in any form despite fans getting their hopes up that he would with the release of each and every film.

Big the Cat is a large purple cat first introduced in Sonic Adventure for the Sega Dreamcast. While some other Sonic characters love getting into trouble, racing through levels, and punching baddies, Big craves something a little more mundane. Big the Cat is best known for his favorite hobby, fishing, where he seeks nothing more than sitting by a watering hole and catching his daily fix.

As a member of Team Rose and Amy Rose's incoming movie debut in Sonic 4, it would make sense that Big the Cat comes along with the hammer-wielding hedgehog.

Cream the Rabbit

Cream the Rabbit seems like an obvious choice for the Sonic movies going forward, especially after the character was teased by way of some Sonic 3 merch late last year.

A line of Funko Pops released alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 3 debuted new Funko-ized looks at characters from the film; however, it mysteriously included the fun-loving Cream the Rabbit, despite the character not having been announced to come to the movie at that time.

While Cream did not end up appearing in Sonic 3, her close association with Amy Rose in the games (she is her best friend) makes her feel like a natural fit for the next Sonic movie.

Silver the Hedgehog

First introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog (2006), Silver the Hedgehog is a time-travelling anthropomorphic hedgehog from 200 years in the future, sent back in time to preserve peace in the future by averting disasters in the past.

Silver is more of a niche member of the Sonic games' cast, but the movies have proven that nothing is off-limits. So, if the psychokinesis-wielding Sonic character were to appear in a future film, it wouldn't be the most shocking thing the franchise has done.

This is especially the case with Sonic the Hedgehog 4, as the upcoming movie is assumed to be a time-travelling affair. Some have speculated Sonic 4 could be a straight adaptation of Sonic CD (a game Silver is not a part of). But given that game's primary plot device is time travel, an appearance by Silver should not be counted out.

Chao

The adorable Chaos have technically already been a part of the Sonic movie franchise, but not in their true-to-the-games forms that fans would expect. Early in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Team Sonic met with Tom Butler's GUN Commander Walters in a cafe known as Chao Garden, featuring giant mascots themed after the fairy-like creatures from the games.

While a fun easter egg for fans, longtime Sonic players were left hungering for the real thing. These tiny alien creatures can be grown and cared for in multiple Sonic games (most famously in Sonic Adventure 2) and are closely associated with Cream the Rabbit as one particular Chao named Cheese lives with her.

Chaos coming into the fray in the Sonic movies would likely require heading to Sonic's home alien planet—something the film franchise has yet to do in any meaningful way. However, with the tease of them in Sonic 3, their arrival feels inevitable.

Rouge the Bat

With the introduction of Metal Sonic coming in Sonic 4, the Sonic movie franchise is set to start to explore more of the Blue Blur's big bads. So, why not take the leap and bring Rouge the Bat into the fray?

Rouge is a world-famous treasure hunter who, at times, has worked to help thwart Sonic and his friends' plans. However, she is rarely involved in something for some greater cause; she simply associates herself with others to further her own usually treasure-fuelled interests.

The Rouge character could be a fascinating addition to the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, filling this alluring double-agent, out-for-herself void that the Sonic movie villains have been missing.

E-102 Gamma

Another member of Sonic's rogues' gallery who has yet to appear in the Sonic films is Robotnik's robotic creation, E-102 Gamma. This bipedal assault mech was built by Dr. Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey in the movies) to take on Team Sonic, using his assault rifle arm and mechanized superstrength to go up against the series' main characters.

Fans got a taste of E-102 Gamma during Sonic the Hedgehog 3's final battle, with an army of robots looking like the character taking on Sonic and Shadow in space; however, they looked to be E-100 robots rather than the upgraded E-102 (as seen in Sonic Adventure 2).

After being defeated by Sonic three times by the end of Sonic 3, Jim Carrey's franchise villain could look for an upgrade to his plans, building E-102 for their next epic battle on-screen.