Sonic 3 Movie's Final Trailer Just Changed Shadow's Design (Photos)

Shadow the Hedgehog is one of the most-anticipated aspects of the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie, and it appears the character's design is changing in the lead-up to the film's release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will bring the famed antihero from SEGA's video game franchise to life on the big screen. Keanu Reeves is set to voice Shadow, joining a voice cast that is already stacked with Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Idris Elba (Knuckles), and Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails).

Shadow has been featured heavily in Sonic 3 trailers, and fans are eager to see how the character is adapted in Paramount Pictures' live-action films.

Shadow Looks Slightly Different in the New Sonic 3 Trailer

Paramount

As marketing hits a peak for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it has become noticeable that Shadow's design has been overhauled in new trailers for the film.

The latest - and final - full-length trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, released on YouTube on November 25, shows Shadow's updated design most prominently in the scene where he is depicted running on water.

Paramount

In the new trailer, the shape and color of Shadow's eyes are more detailed and the red markings on his body are more defined. The color shading on Shadow's body is also more pronounced.

It is worth noting the lighting in the new trailer has also been enhanced, with Shadow's entire design appearing clearer and brighter.

Paramount

While subtle, this updated design is apparent when compared to the same scene in the previous Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer, which was released in August.

Why Does Shadow Look Different?

Paramount has not commented on the reason behind Shadow's updated design, but it is likely due to the film being further along in the post-production process, meaning the animation is becoming more refined in the lead-up to its release date.

All the updates to Shadow's character in the most recent trailer serve to enhance his design, suggesting the visual effects team is doing final tweaks on the visuals in the film to make everything look as good as possible before the big screen release.

The character of Sonic notably went through a drastic redesign in the first film, after the initial trailer showed the character with more human characteristics. After much fan backlash, the animators redesigned Sonic to more closely resemble his video game character design, which was embraced by audiences.

When Shadow was first introduced in a short scene at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 there were some concerns over his design. However, this was assumed to be due to a lack of time to properly animate Shadow for a post-credits tease. When Shadow's redesign in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was unveiled he debuted with an upgraded look that fans welcomed.

While fans are happy with Shadow's new design for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 it may not be the only form the character appears in, with trailers hinting at a debut of the Super Shadow design in the new film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters on December 20.