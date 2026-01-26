3 Upcoming Sonic Movies On the Way (Report)

SEGA and Paramount Pictures are reportedly already developing a third in-the-works Sonic the Hedgehog movie. To this point, the live-action Sonic franchise has been a massive hit. Fans of the iconic video game mascot have come out to theaters in droves for its first three big-screen entries (amounting to over $1 billion at the global box office), and they even tuned in to Paramount+ for a special Knuckles-focused spin-off TV show.

Thanks to this massive success, it is no surprise that SEGA and Paramount would want to pursue projects centered around the chilidog-loving hedgehog. Quickly, after Sonic 3, a fourth movie in the franchise was announced. Then, late last year, it was announced that a second, unannounced Sonic movie project was in the works. Now, it seems there may be even more planned for the fan-favorite gaming icon.

Insider Daniel Richtman recently reported that a third Sonic movie is in active development at Paramount. "Paramount developing a third Sonic Universe movie," the industry veteran shared on his X account:

"Paramount developing a third Sonic Universe movie that hasn't been announced yet."

This is on top of the already-announced Sonic The Hedgehog 4 (due out in theaters on March 19, 2027), the recently confirmed 'Sonic Universe Event Film,' which Paramount Pictures has dated for December 22, 2028, and a previous report from Richtman that a second streaming project set in the franchise was also in the works.

SEGA or Paramount has yet to publicly confirm or deny the existence of this mystery third Sonic film project.

What Could Paramount Be Hiding in Its Sonic Movie Plans?

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures is seemingly ready to go all-in on the Sonic movie franchise, and fans of the Blue Blur could not be happier.

It has been confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will enter production this year, with a March 2027 release. This is the upcoming Sonic project fans know the most about to this point.

The new film will center on Ben Schwartz's Sonic and his friends as they cross paths with a new pink-quilled, hammer-swinging hedgehog named Amy Rose. With Amy by their side, Team Sonic is said to take on a threat unlike ever before in the terrifying Metal Sonic (who was teased at the end of Sonic 3).

Reports suggested that Sonic 4 could take a page from the 1993 SEGA CD classic, Sonic CD, seeing its cast of colorful characters travelling across time to take on a future version of the evil Doctor Robotnik (played once again by Jim Carrey) and his army of Metal Sonic robots.

Beyond Sonic 4, though, things get murkier than the purple-hued water of Chemical Plant Zone. The only other Sonic project with a date is this 'Untitled Sonic Universe Event Film.' That project is scheduled for release in theaters in December 2028.

Some speculated that this could be Paramount's first attempt at a full-on Sonic crossover movie. In the games, Sonic Heroes is a popular title that brings together characters from across the Sonic canon. In that 2003 adventure, various teams of Sonic characters come together to stop a new plot by Doctor Robotnik/Eggman.

Perhaps, Paramount and SEGA are planning a Sonic Heroes movie for 2028. It would make sense given the project's 'Event Film' branding.

Then comes this third mystery movie, along with the reported second Sonic TV series. The new film could be Sonic 5, with the new streaming show a full-on solo Shadow series following his debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Or there is a chance Paramount sees blockbuster potential in the Shadow name, with this newly announced film project being an all-out Shadow the Hedgehog movie and the TV show either a second season of the Idris Elba-led Knuckles or a new project entirely.