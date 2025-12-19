Paramount+ Is Finally Making a 2nd Sonic Live-Action TV Show

A second live-action Sonic TV show is in development at Paramount+, according to a new report. After racing his way onto the silver screen with the release of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Blue Blur brought his signature brand of spin-dashing fun to streaming in 2024, with the Idris Elba-led Knuckles. The spin-off series was the first expansion of the Sonic movie universe beyond the films.

According to a new insider report from industry vet Daniel Richtman, a second Sonic TV series is in the works at Paramount. "Another Sonic live-action show is in development for Paramount+," Richtman wrote in a new post on his personal X account, offering no other information on the project beyond that.

Paramount Pictures

This comes weeks after it was revealed that Paramount's plans for the beloved video game mascot are about to expand significantly. Outside of the already announced Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (due out in theaters on March 19, 2027), the Sonic movie studio revealed that an untitled "Sonic Universe Event Film" was dated for December 22, 2028.

It is no surprise that Paramount is doubling down on the Sonic franchise, considering the glowing reception every project in the video game movie/TV franchise has received to this point. The Sonic films have grossed more than $1 billion total at the worldwide box office across all three releases, with each movie bringing in more than the last.

What this new live-action Paramount+ series could be remains to be seen. Fans have been wondering if the studio would revisit Knuckles for a second season or explore something new for this next streaming-exclusive release.

What Will Sonic's Next Live-Action TV Show Be About?

SEGA

Knuckles Season 2 makes a ton of sense for this new Sonic TV show on Paramount+, but it is not necessarily the only possibility. When you have a name as big as Idris Elba attached to your franchise, it would be smart to put him to work. Knuckles may not be the most celebrated entry into the Sonic franchise, but it was fun enough. It could warrant a second batch of episodes, picking things back up with Elba's angsty echidna and Adam Pally's police officer Wade Whipple.

Another popular option, and perhaps the more likely, is a potential Shadow the Hedgehog series. Shadow debuted in the third Sonic film, brought to life by Keanu Reeves. After clashing with the Blue Blur and friends, Shadow left Sonic 3 seemingly on a path toward his own in-universe adventure.

Shadow went off with Dr. Robotnik's right-hand man, Agent Stone, Lee Majdoub. While some speculated that Shadow's story could be picked up in this newly announced "Sonic Universe Event Film," that may not be the case.

Recent reporting suggested that the untitled 2028 Sonic movie is actually a Sonic Heroes film, serving as the franchise's first significant team-up and crossover, rather than a Shadow movie as some had thought. If that is the case, then it seems much more likely that this new TV show was a Shadow series, and the untitled mega-movie is something bigger featuring Team Sonic.