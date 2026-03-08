Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Confirms Matt Murdock's Next Romance: 'There's a Dependence' (Exclusive)

Speaking exclusively with The Direct while promoting Tales From Woodcreek, Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) teased the "dependence" and "reliance" that underlay Karen's romantic relationship with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Having left off with the two characters on a mission to assemble a team to fight back against Mayor Fisk and his efforts against vigilantism, Matt and Karen may not have seemed particularly primed for the romantic story angle going into Season 2.

Still, the trailer for the next season of Daredevil: Born Again, whichoriginality debuted at New York Comic Con before being released online, opened with Matt and Karen dancing together in a moment that appeared intimate and possibly romantic. This would not be the first time Woll and Cox explored the romantic side of Matt and Karen's relationship, as it was featured in Born Again Season 1 and the Marvel Netflix Daredevil show.

What is different now, as Woll explained, is that these two characters "are pretty much the only other person that the other one has left." This makes for an interesting dynamic, as "Matt and Karen are both loners:"

"Look I mean, I think from where we left everything off last season, they have a really big job ahead of them. And I think, you know, Matt and Karen are both loners, and so they are pretty much the only other person that the other one has left."

She explained that the relationship in Season 2 is backed by "a dependence, and a reliance, and a support of one another," which are only attainable for Matt from Karen and vice versa, with Foggy no longer there (though Elden Henson's character will appear in the season, likely in a flashback):

"And so I think there's a dependence and a reliance and a support of one another that you know will be interesting to see how that plays out."

Woll and Cox star alongside Vincent D'Onofrio and Wilson Bethel in Season 2 of the 2025 Marvel Disney+ series. Born Again is set to return to the streaming service on March 4, 2026, and Season 3 has already been confirmed.

Why Might Matt & Karen Try a Romance Again?

Marvel Television

The romantic angle revealed in the NYCC trailer (and confirmed by Woll) for Matt and Karen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 may come as a surprise to fans.

The pair infamously attempted a romance back in Daredevil Season 2, which ultimately dissolved due to circumstance and misunderstanding. This was to be expected, given Matt and Karen's elusive natures and tendencies to keep secrets.

This is in addition to the perceived romantic undertones of Karen's first on-screen reunion with The Punisher, which occurred near the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. This is a relationship that has been building since Daredevil Season 2 and one that some fans may have deemed a more expected direction for Karen's romantic life.

Still, what Woll describes does make sense, and it is not as though the romantic undertones between Matt and Karen were completely absent in Season 1. One notable moment was when Matt woke up in the hospital near the end of the season and said Karen's name instead of Heather's.

Plus, as Woll explained, Matt and Karen "pretty much are the only other person that the other one has left," which leave both characters relying on each other in such a complete way. On top of that, they seem to be on the run; Matt, most certainly, and likely Karen with him, especially given the set photos of her character with a red wig.