Karen Page's New Look in Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Is Hiding a Deeper Meaning

Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page is getting a costume overhaul for Daredevil: Born Again, but it also hints at what comes next for her in Season 2. It's hard to believe that Deborah Ann Woll and her Netflix icon, Karen Page, almost missed out on appearing in Daredevil: Born Again. Fortunately, while Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson was still killed off in the Season 1 premiere, the post-strike creative overhaul meant that Karen returned in time for the finale.

Having stood alongside Matt Murdock when he committed to forming his own "army" to fight Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante reign in New York, it seems Karen is in for a much bigger role when Season 2 comes to Disney+ in March.

Entertainment Weekly pulled back the curtain on an exclusive look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, including the first peek at Deborah Ann Woll's vastly different new Karen Page costume alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Clearly, Born Again Season 2's Karen looks very different from what has come before, both in her clothing style and fresh hairstyle. However, this doesn't mark an identity crisis for Karen, and instead hints at her role in the coming conflict.

Those familiar with Netflix's Daredevil and Disney+'s Born Again will be well aware that Karen's new look is very different from her usual. Not only is her leather jacket closer to something Jessica Jones would be caught wearing, but her long bangs and vibrant red hair are a significant departure from her previous appearances.

Meanwhile, Cox has thrown aside his smart attire and red leather for a hoodie, jacket, and sunglasses. It seems it won't just be Daredevil on the run for Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force, but also his day-to-day persona, Matt Murdock.

While Marvel Studios has just revealed the first official look at Karen Page's undercover aesthetic, it isn't the first time fans have caught a glimpse. The Daredevil OGs were spotted during production wearing their new disguises, some time before Season 1 had even finished, to shed more light on why.

Matt & Karen's New Costumes Hint at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Story

After Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk announced his anti-vigilante agenda, it was always clear that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock would soon be in his sights. Now, it appears the former Kingpin will be launching a city-wide manhunt for Murdock and his inner circle, especially those who join his Defenders-esque resistance.

As the Kingpin-turned-Mayor knows Daredevil's secret identity, one has to wonder if he will unravel Murdock's alter-ego before the world. Such a decision would certainly be controversial, as Daredevil has one of the MCU's few remaining secret identities (and another memory spell situation seems irresponsible).

It seems likely that Murdock and Page will be working from the shadows throughout the season to end Fisk's tyrannical reign over New York. There is even a chance that some romantic sparks could fly again in Born Again Season 2, as Matt is officially open for business again ahead of the series' return.