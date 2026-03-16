Spider-Man Brand New Day Gets New Promo Art Ahead Of Trailer Release

New promo material ramps up the hype for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its first trailer. Although Brand New Day is the first of two new MCU movies coming this year, fans are still waiting to see its first official footage, with just over four months left until its debut. However, its marketing tour is finally getting going during that wait.

A new piece of promo art for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day was revealed online. Seen on a new lunch bag from Walmart, Spider-Man is pictured jumping through the air in front of a background with spiders, spider webs, and his new Spider-Man logo.

Walmart

Fans also get a great look at the new Spider-Man costume Tom Holland will wear in this movie. While the mask looks similar to his Tony Stark-made suits from the last 10 years, he is using a bigger and differently-shaped spider logo, which has more pronounced legs than previous iterations.

Walmart

Fans originally saw this new Spider-Man outfit in the first official video teasers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which showed Holland running through a studio in the suit.

Sony Pictures

Other pieces of new merchandise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have also teased the new suit, highlighting the black webbing over the red portions and the bright blue fabric on the sides and legs.

Sony Pictures

The suit has also been brought to life in a more animated image, showing Holland's hero hanging from a web line and holding out his other hand to shoot another from his wrist.

Sony Pictures

This comes along with rumors that the first Brand New Day trailer will be released on Wednesday, March 18. While this has not been officially confirmed by Sony, the studio's official distributor in Kazakhstan shared this date for when the trailer would officially go live before the post was taken down.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the first of two MCU movies released in 2026 and the second film in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. Starring Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Liza Cólon-Zayas, the story will pit Spidey against a horde of new villains four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home in a world unaware of his existence. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will debut in theaters on July 31, 2026.

What To Expect From First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

Sony Pictures

While Marvel and Sony surely will not reveal a ton in the first Brand New Day trailer, fans may get a first tease of what the story will bring for Tom Holland's hero. At minimum, anticipation will be high to see Holland in his first MCU project in almost five years, after No Way Home became the biggest solo superhero movie in history.

Fans should see plenty of swinging and web-slinging from Spider-Man, especially as Peter shows off what might be the best-looking Spider-Man suit in MCU history. He may also have some interactions with Michelle Jones and Ned Leeds, even though they are only expected to play minor roles in this movie.

The big reveal, however, will come with characters like Michael Mando's Scorpion and Marvin Jones III's Tombstone, both of whom will be fully realized as villains in this film. Combine them with numerous other villains making an appearance in Brand New Day, and there should be plenty to talk about once Sony and Marvel deliver that first trailer.