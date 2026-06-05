Marvel Studios Officially Retcons Jessica Jones Season 1

A detail from Jessica Jones Season 1 has been retconned in Daredevil: Born Again, all while other aspects of the Netflix series are being viewed in a different light. The Netflix Marvel saga is canon to the MCU, and since the rights to the Defenders characters reverted to Marvel Studios in 2021, the studio has been forging ahead on building out its street-level heroes on TV. The Marvel Netflix actors have reprised their roles in Daredevil: Born Again, but as this universe expands its also invalidating some points from the original Netflix shows.

While the Netflix Marvel saga was quite good at avoiding any overall mention of the wider MCU, now that Daredevil: Born Again and its characters are so much more intertwined with the cinematic universe under Marvel Studios, it requires some retconning. One such detail that's come up in Daredevil: Born Again is the character of Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez).

In the Disney+ show, Angela is Hector Ayala's nephew and takes up his mantle as the White Tiger following his death. What many forget is that Angela del Toro has been mentioned in the MCU before, during a brief moment in Jessica Jones Season 1. In Season 1, Episode 6, Jessica (Krysten Ritter) recommends a private investigator named Angela del Toro to her friend/love interest Luke Cage (Mike Colter). Jessica describes del Toro as being a "top-notch" investigator with "reasonable rates," suggesting a level of respect between the two New York City PIs.

"I'm giving you the name of a top-notch private investigator. Angela Del Toro. Reasonable rates."

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There are several incarnations of Angela del Toro in Marvel Comics. In some Daredevil runs, del Toro is portrayed as a federal agent with investigative experience, which appears to be the version Jessica Jones is referring to in her show.

Since Daredevil: Born Again has been produced by Marvel Studios and brings back the same incarnations of the Netflix Marvel characters, this past detail from Jessica Jones has been retconned. It's not a canon-breaking detail by any means, as the Angela del Toro Jessica references in the show could simply be a different PI with the same name, while the real Marvel character continues to be played by Rodriguez.

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With Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and (eventually) Iron Fist joining the action in Daredevil: Born Again, it inherently changes how many of the events in these shows are seen, thanks to the time jump between sagas and their added interconnectivity with the wider MCU.

Jessica Jones Season 1-3 Details That Have Changed In Daredevil: Born Again

Jessica and Luke's Relationship

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Jessica Jones and Luke Cage have been partners in life and love since Jessica was introduced in Marvel Comics' Alias. This continued on-screen in the Netflix Marvel saga, where Jessica and Luke established a close but fraught romantic relationship in Season 1. The couple ultimately broke up after Luke learned Jessica was responsible for killing his wife while under Kilgrave's control, and then continued to have different love interests in their respective shows.

The duo reunited in The Defenders and worked side by side again, but they weren't romantically linked again throughout the Netflix Marvel Saga. However, when Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 picks up, it turns out that in the years since her solo show ended, Jessica has settled down with Luke and they have a child named Danielle.

This is true to what happens to the pair in Marvel Comics, but it's a big step in their relationship compared to how the Netflix shows left them, and there's still some explaining to do as to how Jessica and Luke eventually reconciled.

Jessica's Superpowers

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Jessica Jones is known for her superhuman strength, durability, and healing, which she's always been able to access at will in her past appearances. Which is why fans were surprised to learn that Jessica's powers have been glitching in Daredevil: Born Again, which she believes may correspond to the birth of her child.

The explanation for this hasn't been fully revealed in Daredevil: Born Again yet, and it seems to be something Jessica has been dealing with in between the two shows.

In Jessica Jones, the character's physical powers were never an issue, with her psychological trauma acting as her debilitator. While Jessica's nerfing was a big moment in Episode 6, it didn't reappear throughout Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but it seems likely to be a point explored in future seasons or appearances featuring Ritter's character.

Supporting Characters

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Jessica Jones' newfound prominence in the MCU raises several questions about past characters in her life. The most obvious one is Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), Jessica's adoptive sister and ex-best friend, whom she had to forcibly stop after she went on a murderous vigilante tirade in Jessica Jones Season 3. The last anyone saw of Trish, she was being transported to the Raft, aka the MCU's superhuman prison.

The MCU has established several characters currently imprisoned on the Raft who would now be cellmates with Trish. One question future seasons may have to answer is what happened to her on the Raft and whether Jessica and Trish had any further communication.

Another character whose life may be impacted by Jessica's MCU return is Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville), Jessica's long-time assistant and eventual partner at Alias Investigations. At the end of Jessica Jones Season 3, Jessica handed the business over to Malcolm after she decided to leave town. But Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 saw Jessica back in the Alias Investigations office, raising the question of what happened to Malcolm.