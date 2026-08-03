Marvel Studios Unleashes Historic Villain For 2027's Netflix Crossover Event

Marvel Studios just made a historic decision: its 2027 Netflix crossover will gain a villain who will set a major milestone for the MCU. Over the last few years, Marvel Studios has made a concerted effort to more fully integrate Netflix's Defenders Saga with the greater MCU through projects like Echo and Daredevil: Born Again.

This will continue as Phase 6 moves forward, including new characters adapted from the graphic page. As the MCU uses up a lot of the older material from the pages of Marvel Comics, it is only natural that new projects would borrow more recent stories and characters. Now, Marvel Studios is adapting its latest character yet.

The Marvel Studios-run Marvel Television will feature Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn as one of the main villains in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, as she becomes the female version of Muse. After playing a supporting role in the first two seasons, Heather will fully embrace her villainous tendencies, which intensified at the end of Born Again Season 2.

Marvel Television

Lady Muse was introduced in Marvel Comics in January 2025, making her debut in Daredevil: Unleash Hell #1.

The villain will make her MCU debut just two years after her first comic appearance if Season 3 is able to hit its expected Spring 2027 date, an incredibly short turnaround time for a Marvel character to jump from the page to the screen.

While the character under the Muse mask is different in Born Again, this now makes Lady Muse the most recent villain introduced in the comics to eventually be adapted into an MCU project.

Marvel Comics

In the original story, a ghost-like echo of the original Male muse possesses an artist named Morgan Whittier, turning her into the second iteration of the terrifying villain.

Lady Muse's arrival in the MCU raises the question as to whether newer characters from the comics or other Marvel media could make their way into live-action sooner. First introduced in Marvel: Future Fight in 2018 and popularized by Marvel Rivals, Luna Snow is a notable standout, amassing a large fanbase with her video game appearances.

While MCU fans wait for characters like Luna to make their way to the MCU, several characters who have only graced Marvel Comics in recent years are already set for upcoming Marvel projects.

Recent Marvel Comics Characters Coming to Phase 6 Shows

Danger - X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Comics, Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 brought to life a new villain called Danger, who comes into being when the X-Men's iconic Danger Room training facility gains sentience and breaks free before turning on Professor X.

This storyline was first shown in Marvel Comics' Astonishing X-Men (Vol. 3) #9, which was released in March 2005. In this issue, Charles Xavier was revealed to have secretly incorporated Shi'ar technology into the Danger Room, leading it to develop a sentient humanoid body.

Quentin Quire - X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Comics, Marvel Animation

Along with Danger, Season 2 of X-Men '97 introduced Quentin Quire for the first time on Disney+.

Debuting in January 2003 (New X-Men #134), Quentin (also known as Kid Omega), is an omega-level telepath and a big troublemaker. He is best known for his support for Magneto and became one of the most notable figures in the mutant rebellion against humans.

Spider-Gwen - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Comics, Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, which debuts in Fall 2026, will introduce a new take on Gwen Stacy, better known as Spider-Gwen. While her story in Season 2 is unknown, she is expected to arrive already boasting her superpowers and interacting with Peter Parker at Midtown High School.

Spider-Gwen was introduced in Marvel Comics in September 2014, debuting in Edge of Spider-Verse #2. This issue featured her as a drummer in a band called The Mary Janes (similar to her appearance in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and gave the first look at her hooded white-and-pink suit.

Lisa Molinari - VisionQuest

Marvel Comics

2026's VisionQuest (debuting on October 14) will introduce MCU fans to Lisa Molinari, played by Lauren Morais. As of writing, the specifics of her role in the show have not been revealed.

Molinari made her Marvel Comics debut in Dark Reign: Young Avengers #1 in May 2009 and is better known by her alias, Coat of Arms. Her powers come from a magical, graffiti-covered coat that allows her to bring any crest, shield, or emblem into existence as a tangible, three-dimensional construct, making her quite powerful and unpredictable.

Nico Minoru - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Comics, Marvel Animation

Also seen in Freeform's Runaways series, Nico Minoru played a big role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1. In this series, Nico is one of Peter Parker's closest friends in high school, helping him navigate teen drama and serving as a confidante throughout his superhero journey.

Nico first showed up in the comics in July 2003, appearing in Runaways Vol. 1 #1. Discovering that her parents are part of a group of supervillains known as The Pride, she runs away and learns she inherited their dark magic; she wields a powerful weapon called the Staff of One.