James Gunn's DC Reboot Unveils Its Next Big Villain After Brainiac

James Gunn has found the next major villain actor for the DCU following Brainiac's debut in 2027's Man of Tomorrow. So far, DC Studios' new DCU has employed some great villains for its superhero projects, with incredible actors bringing these maniacal characters to life. The studio is even creating a dedicated villain film in Clayface later in the year, and it's continuing to expand its roster of evildoers in 2027.

It was recently confirmed that Jimmy Tatro, the star of American Vandal, had been cast in the Superman spin-off TV show DC Crime. Tatro will be playing Gorilla Grodd, a notorious DC villain who is typically a nemesis of The Flash. Gorilla Grodd is a gorilla with a genius-level intellect and telepathic and mind-control abilities. Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen will lead DC Crime, a docuseries-style show that follows the Daily Planet reporter as he investigates some of DC's most notorious villains.

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While DC Crime doesn't have a release window, Tatro's casting marks the next major DC villain confirmation that is expected after 2027's Man of Tomorrow.

DC Studios' major 2027 film is the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which brings back David Corenswet as the Man of Steel as he faces a new threat: the superintelligent android Brainiac. It was confirmed in late 2025 that German actor Lars Eidinger would portray Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, with the character expected to pose a threat big enough to force Superman to ally with his archenemy, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

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In both Brainiac and Gorilla Grodd, the DCU is challenging its main heroes with infamous enemies who possess both extreme intellect and superhuman powers. The pair are iconic DC characters and add to the growing roster of famous villains that the DCU is bringing to live action.

The DCU's Upcoming Roster of Villains

Lex Luthor

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While Man of Tomorrow will have a new main villain in Brainiac, it won't forget Superman's previous nemesis, Lex Luthor, with Hoult returning to play the egotistical billionaire in the sequel. Luthor was last seen being arrested and sent to Belle Reve before being transferred to Van Kull Penitentiary in Peacemaker Season 2.

Hoult has been spotted on the set of Man of Tomorrow in Lex Luthor's infamous comic-accurate warsuit, confirming the battle will once again be on between Superman and Luthor, but this time they will be physically matched.

The Engineer

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Man of Tomorrow will also feature the return of María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica, aka The Engineer.

The Engineer proved herself a formidable foe in Superman, using the liquid metal nanotech particles in her body to shapeshift into a variety of weapons. In the climactic finale, the Engineer almost suffocated Superman to death, but was defeated by the Man of Steel. Her fate and whereabouts will seemingly be revealed when she returns in Man of Tomorrow.

Sinestro

HBO

A major DC villain about to make his debut in the DCU is Sinestro, the former Green Lantern and mentor to Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) in Lanterns. Ulrich Thomsen is playing the Green-turned-Yellow Lantern, who is shown to be imprisoned in Lanterns, but still remains an enigmatic and manipulative foe to Jordan.

Clayface

DC Studios

The Batman Rogues Gallery villain Clayface will become the lead of his own movie in 2026, when James Watkins' Clayface releases in cinemas. Tom Rhys Harries stars in the movie as Matt Hagen, an actor in the prime of his career who has his face carved up and opts to undergo an experimental treatment that has some monstrous side effects. Clayface will be the DCU's first horror film and will introduce a live-action version of the titular villain for the first time.

Maxima

DC

Adria Arjona will soon jump from the Star Wars universe to the DCU as she plays the alien queen, Maxima, in Man of Tomorrow. In DC Comics, Maxima is known for her obsession with Superman, whom she views as an optimal mate. While often a villain, Maxima has also become a reformed superhero in DC comics, which might be the arc she follows in the DCU as well.

Darkseid

DC

Fans have already borne witness to Darkseid's ultimate evil once after he served as the big bad in the DCEU's Justice League, and he'll be back once more in the new DCU. The tyrannical ruler of Apokolips will be reintroduced in the animated series, Mister Miracle, and will reportedly be voiced by a very exciting actor. Darkseid is also Mister Miracle's adoptive father in the show, which should shed more light on the villainous figure.