DC Studios Officially Casts the 9th Star Wars Actor Into the DCU

Joining the Star Wars franchise used to be the mountaintop for actors looking to make a name for themselves in the industry. Then, the superhero genre took off, offering a new sandbox for performers to play in. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn believes in spreading the wealth, though, so he frequently looks at what Lucasfilm is up to when casting for his projects.

Disney+

Adria Arjona, best known for playing Bix Caleen in the critically acclaimed Star Wars series, Andor, recently joined the cast of Man of Tomorrow as the alien queen Maxima. Gunn already had a working relationship with Aronja, as the two collaborated on The Belko Experiment all the way back in 2016. However, her stellar performance in Andor certainly didn't hurt her chances of sharing the screen with David Corenswet and Co. And now she joins an exclusive club of actors to travel to both the DC Universe and a galaxy far, far away.

Actors That Appear in Star Wars & The DCU

Aaron Pierre

HBO

DC Studios is betting big on the Green Lantern Corps. Guy Gardner played a major role in Superman, and Hal Jordan will get a shot at redemption in live-action in HBO's Lanterns. But the future really belongs to John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre, who will earn his ring in Lanterns before joining Aronja in Man of Tomorrow.

The Superman sequel won't be Pierre's only appearnce on the big screen in 2027, though. He's also set to appear in Star Wars: Starfighter, alongside Ryan Gosling and former Lois Lane actress Amy Adams. As it stands, Pierre's role in the movie is a mystery, but he's sure to make an impact no matter who he plays.

Naomi Ackie

Lucasfilm

While heroes get all the love in superhero franchises, villains have the best stories. DC Studios will capitalize on that fact by releasing Clayface, a solo movie about the iconic Batman villain. Tom Rhys Harries will tackle the lead role, while Naomi Ackie will play a scientist who's up to no good in Gotham City.

Working with a monster made of clay should be just another day in the park for Ackie, who fought alongside countless aliens as Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She also got to play a Jedi version of her character in the animated series Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

Alan Tudyk

Gunn is outspoken about his appreciation for Alan Tudyk, an actor who disappears into his roles while also making them all feel familiar. The bond between the two is so strong that Tudyk has already landed multiple roles in the DCU, voicing two characters in Creature Commandos and one of Kal-El's robots in Superman.

It probably didn't take Tudyk long to figure out Gary's character because he spent years playing a notable figure made of metal. Tudyk, of course, helped bring K-2SO to life for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor, as well as a few smaller projects.

Indira Varma

Disney+

When the public caught wind of the existence of the Suicide Squad, Amanda Waller shut it down and formed the Creature Commandos to do her dirty work. Despite not wanting to be part of the group, The Bride, voiced by Indira Varma, took some of her new friends under her wing. The show's finale even teased her as the team's future leader, setting up a major future for the character.

Varma didn't get as big a role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but she still played an important part in the show's story. Her character, Tala Durith, gave up her cushy job as an Imperial officer to smuggle Force-sensitive individuals across the galaxy. When her former employer finally caught up with her, she sacrificed herself to make sure the titular Jedi and his allies got away.

Dee Bradley Baker

Disney+

Whenever there's an animal character in a show or movie, it's easy to forget that someone has to provide the noises they make. Dee Bradley Baker gives Christopher Smith's best friend Eagly his voice in Peacemaker. After a relatively minor role in Season 1, Baker had to kick things up a notch in Season 2, as Eagly assumed his role as the Prime Eagle.

On the Star Wars side of things, Baker used his talents to flesh out all of the Clones in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Star Wars Rebels. His work brought out the best in fan-favorite characters like Captain Rex and Crosshair.

Peter Serafinowicz

Lucasfilm

Just like in Mary Shelley's original work, the DCU's take on The Bride was created by a mad scientist, Victor Frankenstein. Not just anyone could bring the doctor to life, though, as his twisted persona demanded someone with the ability to travel to dark places. Gunn and Co. landed on Peter Serafinowicz, who knows a thing or two about portraying bad guys.

Before Sam Witwer was in the picture, Serafinowicz voiced Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Years later, he returned to voice the character again in Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, his performance was cut at the last minute after the production decided to replace him with Witwer.

Tim Meadows

Disney+

Peacemaker Season 2 introduced a few new members of ARGUS. None was more memorable than Tim Meadows' Langston Fleury, who struggled with "bird blindness" throughout the sophomore outing. Thankfully, he made peace with Eagly and joined Chris' gang to form Checkmate, opening the door for big things in his future.

Meadows is probably glad that Gunn is providing him with a steady gig because Lucasfilm is unlikely to follow suit. The actor appeared in a single episode of The Mandalorian as Colonel Tuttle, a New Republic employee who was all about following the rules.

David Harbour

Disney+

With Stranger Things over, David Harbour is ready to dive headfirst into the MCU pool and play Red Guardian in the next two Avengers movies. But he also has a home at DC, since Gunn cast him to play Eric Frankenstein in Creature Commandos. The monster spent the entire season searching for his Bride, only for her to reject him.

As if two big superhero roles weren't enough, Harbour also has one Star Wars project under his belt. He voiced Tajin Crosser, a Jedi Master during the Republic Era, in the English dub of the Star Wars: Visions episode "The Edler."