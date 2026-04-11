Darth Maul Makes Star Wars Timeline History With Shadow Lord Disney+ Series

Darth Maul is one of the most frequently appearing characters in Star Wars, but his new Disney+ series has earned him a distinction that somehow eluded him since his debut. Maul – Shadow Lord, which premiered on April 6, slots directly ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story on the official Star Wars timeline. That makes it the first time Maul has ever appeared in two consecutive projects on the timeline. For a character who has shown up across five different Star Wars productions, that’s a surprisingly long time coming.

The official Disney+ Star Wars Timeline Order section confirms the placement, slotting Shadow Lord between The Bad Batch and Solo in chronological order. Since Maul features prominently in Shadow Lord and cameos in Solo, those two projects now sit back-to-back on the timeline with him in both.

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Back-to-back timeline appearances are actually a fairly exclusive club in Star Wars. The characters who hold them tend to be the ones whose stories Lucasfilm has invested in most heavily, and the list is shorter than fans might expect.

Some of the most recent examples are Din Djarin and Grogu, the main duo of the Disney+ era. After starring in The Mandalorian, both characters crossed over into The Book of Boba Fett.

Ahsoka Tano also did the same in that era. She appears in The Book of Boba Fett and then leads her own series, Ahsoka, which is the very next project on the New Republic timeline. And then there are Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa, who do it across three projects in a row. A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. They appear throughout the Age of Rebellion era. So it's safe to say Maul is in very good company.

Every Star Wars Project Maul Has Appeared In

Maul’s presence across Star Wars is extensive enough that the back-to-back milestone feels like it should have happened sooner. He’s been in five projects that stretch nearly three decades, across live-action film and multiple animated series. However, his appearances were always spread out across the timeline, never sitting side by side until now.

He debuted in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace in 1999, where he killed Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn on Naboo before being cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi. Most assumed that was the end of him, but it wasn’t.

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On the orders of George Lucas, Maul returned in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series that ran from 2008 to 2020. He re-emerged in Season 4, having survived his bisection by clinging to his hatred of Obi-Wan, and went on to become one of the show’s most compelling recurring figures. Over Seasons 4, 5, and 7, he formed the Shadow Collective, seized control of Mandalore, killed Duchess Satine Kryze, faced Darth Sidious in combat, and ultimately escaped captivity during Order 66 at the end of the final season.

From there, Maul surfaced in Star Wars Rebels, which ran from 2014 to 2018. He appeared across Seasons 2 and 3, consumed by his obsession with Obi-Wan. He manipulated young Ezra Bridger, helped unlock a Sith holocron on Malachor, and eventually tracked Obi-Wan to Tatooine. Their final duel was brief and decisive, ending in Obi-Wan killing him. Before this battle, he made a brief appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

How Good Is Maul – Shadow Lord?

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Shadow Lord has started on a great note, with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated Star Wars projects on the review aggregator at launch.

The animation is a significant part of why the show is so highly praised. Dave Filoni pushed the Lucasfilm Animation team to go further than any prior Star Wars series on every front, from body mechanics and facial performances to cloth simulation and matte painting. This has resulted in a visual style that carries the DNA of The Clone Wars but pushes it toward something more cinematic, and it’s an awesome watch.

The action sequences are just as good. The lightsaber battles in the show are great. They show Maul cutting through opponents in darkly lit corridors with trademark Maul flair. Another interesting bit about the Disney+ series is the Gotham City vibes Janix gives off.