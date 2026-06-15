DC Studios Releases Its First-Ever Lobo Trailer

Jason Momoa's Lobo is coming to theaters this month, and the intergalactic bounty hunter just got his first trailer. Fresh off his SnyderVerse tenure as Aquaman, the King of Atlantis, Jason Momoa is finally fulfilling a longtime goal as he boards James Gunn's DCU as Lobo. The Hawaiian actor will make his first appearance as the Mad Man himself in Supergirl, which opens in theaters on Friday, June 26.

DC Studios released its first-ever trailer solely dedicated to Jason Momoa's Lobo ahead of his impending DCU debut in Supergirl, where he stars alongside Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El and Eve Ridley's Ruthye.

It appears that at some point in Supergirl, Lobo will find himself locked behind bars, perhaps imprisoned by Krem of the Yellow Hills and his fellow space pirates, the Brigands, before he is freed by Kara Zor-El.

DC Studios

The Craig Gillespie-directed blockbuster looks to be loyally adapting the cigar-smoking alien bounty hunter for the DCU in his theatrical debut, having only appeared in live-action once before in Syfy's Krypton.

DC Studios

DC Studios has utilized Lobo as a focal point of Supergirl's marketing, although he is only expected to have a small-to-medium-sized supporting role in the flick.

DC Studios

Lobo makes his motives clear going into Supergirl in his first DCU trailer, proudly declaring, "I kill for money, not sport," referring to his bounty hunter career.

DC Studios

Lobo is rarely seen without his infamous Spacehog, a motorbike capable of traveling through the vacuum of space. The Mad Man's preferred method of transport is even taking center stage in the DCU's best popcorn bucket yet.

DC Studios

The official Lobo promo, which is captioned, "I love whatever is wrong with him," can be watched on Supergirl's official X account below:

DC Studios also shared a second promo for Momoa's Lobo to emphasize his chaotic and unpredictably hilarious nature in Supergirl, saying, "When Lobo is off the rails and the saxophones keep getting louder."

What's Next For Jason Momoa's Lobo After Supergirl?

Jason Momoa's Lobo seems to be entering the DCU as an unexpected ally to Supergirl and Ruthye, although, as usual for the Mad Man, he is bound to have his own interests at heart. One could theorize that Supergirl's villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, just so happens to be Lobo's latest bounty, leading him to work with the Girl of Steel to take him down, but what comes next for him is unclear.

Nexus Point News previously reported from "unverified" sources that Momoa will return as Lobo in Gunn's next movie, Man of Tomorrow. That said, as the Lobo actor is currently busy filming A Minecraft Movie: Square in New Zealand, at the same time that the Superman sequel is in production in Atlanta, he may not be free to join the shoot until its latter stages, pointing to a minor role, if he appears at all.

Interestingly, Momoa's schedule recently opened up, as he exited PlayStation Productions' Helldivers adaptation for unclear reasons. That may free him up for another stint as Lobo, or to reprise Dante Reyes in Fast Forever, the climactic flick in the Fast & Furious saga, which is slated to release on March 17, 2028.

If not Man of Tomorrow, many will be hopeful that a solo outing is next up for the space-faring bounty hunter, either as a movie or big-budget HBO Max show. In many ways, Lobo has the potential to be the DCU's answer to Wolverine, especially if fans are receptive to Momoa's debut in Supergirl.

Top of the agenda for many Lobo enthusiasts is a live-action clash between the Mad Man and David Corenswet's Superman. That face-off could come in Man of Tomorrow as a chaotic detour from the sequel's Brainiac storyline, or be saved for a true Superman 2, or even in a potential Lobo solo project.