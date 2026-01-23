Watch: Jason Momoa’s Lobo Gets His Own Trailer

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is hyping up the DCU debut of Jason Momoa as Lobo by releasing his own trailer that showcases his comic-accurate design. Momoa previously portrayed the DC Extended Universe's (DCEU) Aquaman before jumping ship to Gunn's DCU to play a different character and his dream role in the form of Lobo, a Czarnian bounty hunter and warrior who occasionally butt heads with Superman and Supergirl. While the Supergirl trailer only provided a glimpse of Momoa's version of Lobo, a new trailer emerged online to showcase what the anti-hero actually looks like in the upcoming 2026 movie.

Gunn shared an official trailer highlighting the debut of Jason Momoa as the DCU's Lobo, providing the best look yet at the character's comic-accurate design in the Milly Alcock-led Supergirl movie.

DC Studios

The 26-second trailer showed Momoa's Lobo entering the scene, riding his intergalactic motorcycle called the Space Hog.

DC Studios

Lobo looks quite stunning in the trailer, as it emphasizes his heavy metal biker aesthetic and his massive build. It also showed a glimpse of his giant hook-chain, with him potentially gearing up for battle.

DC Studios

Watch the trailer below:

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl follows Kara Zor-el's quest for revenge in the cosmos after her dog, Krypto, was injured by Krem of the Yellow Hills. Along the way, she meets dangerous enemies like Lobo while she fights alongside her newfound sidekick, Ruthye.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

This article is being updated. Please come back later!