DC Studios Releases First-Ever Poster for Jason Momoa's Lobo (And It Looks Great)

DC Studios debuted its first-ever Lobo villain posters, as the Supergirl hype begins to ramp up. Jason Momoa is set to put his stamp on the DCU (after years as the DCEU's take on Aquaman) in the upcoming sci-fi adventure, playing fan-favorite anti-hero Lobo. The cigar-chomping alien bounty hunter was shown off in the first Supergirl trailer, eventually getting the spotlight in a teaser of his own.

The DC Studios team is continuing the good vibes for the character by releasing a series of new promotional posters. The Blue Brand shared the new Lolo-centric images on its official website, giving fans even more of Momoa's DCU villain to fawn over.

The first of these sees Momoa's intergalactic big bad with his iconic hook weapon over his shoulder on a black background.

DC Studios

Another highlighted the Supergirl villain standing in profile, with the catchphrase, "Bite me, fanboy" emblazoned across its bottom.

DC Studios

And the third is an appropriately badass take on the character's motorcycle motif, imagining what a Lobo motorcycle club emblem would look like. Looking primed to be stitched onto a leather vest, it depicts a black-eyed skull surrounded by flames, with red wings to its side, and the phrase, "Ruthless & feared."

DC Studios

Thus far, Lobo has been given a significant amount of focus in the lead-up to Supergirl's release, but he is far from the only foe Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel will do battle with in the 2026 blockbuster. The character is set to be one of several villains appearing in the Milly Alcock-led comic book epic, joining the likes of a redesigned Krem of the Yellow Hills and various space pirate goons.

He has been described as a "perfect" role for Momoa, with few details about how he will actually play into this star-faring story announced to this point.

What's Lobo Going To Do in Supergirl?

DC Studios

While Lobo is one of the most iconic Super-family-associated villains, he is notably not part of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic story on which the upcoming Supergirl movie is based.

The new movie from director Craig Gillespie is set to adapt at least some of the space-faring tale told in Tom King's beloved 2021 comic run. In those books, the Girl of Steel embarks on a planet-hopping quest for revenge after meeting a young alien whose father has been brutally killed. This puts Supergirl on the trail of the ruthless Krem of the Yellow Hills, an alien archer with a penchant for unwarranted murder.

Lobo does not factor into that comic story whatsoever. However, from a bird's-eye view, one can see where a Lobo could potentially factor in. Yes, Lobo is first and foremost a Superman/Supergirl villain in the comics, but he is also a bounty hunter travelling the cosmos atop a rocket-powered motorcycle. If Supergirl is hunting down a criminal in the movie, then so could Lobo.

Maybe this is how Supergirl and Lobo will come to blows with one another, as Milly Alcock's Kara is seeking the young Ruthye's father's killer while Lobo is simply doing it to turn a profit.

This presents him as a looming threat to the Kryptonian and her young ward, while keeping Krem the primary villain for the 2026 blockbuster.