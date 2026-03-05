Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Unveils First Look At Hawkeye Anti-Hero’s MCU Return

Daredevil: Born Again is Marvel's gritty street-level Disney+ series starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. Season 1 premiered on March 4, 2025, to positive reviews, setting up a war between Hell's Kitchen's bone-crushing vigilante and a corrupt mayor who has turned all of New York City against masks. Season 2 arrives on Disney+ on March 24, with eight new episodes that pick up from where Season 1 left off.

After the official trailer for this season dropped, fans got their first proper look at some of Season 2's most anticipated returns. However, there was one return everyone was looking forward to that hadn’t been glimpsed yet.

A new teaser for the upcoming season has finally revealed the return of Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, better known as the Swordsman, offering a first look at the character heading into the new season. The brief tease shows him in a dark room, sitting opposite someone and seemingly having a conversation.

Dalton first brought Jack Duquesne to life in Hawkeye, which premiered on Disney+ in November 2021. In that series, Duquesne was introduced as a wealthy socialite engaged to Eleanor Bishop, the mother of the new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop. He came across as a potential villain at first, after being framed for his uncle's murder and stealing the sword that once belonged to the original Hawkeye, Clint Barton. But Hawkeye's finale turned that setup on its head and revealed that Eleanor was the real architect of the scheme, secretly working with Kingpin, and Duquesne ended up fighting on the side of the heroes.

From there, Duquesne crossed over into Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, where he appeared in a few episodes, including the ninth and final installment.

The show revealed that he'd quietly been operating as a vigilante in New York City, a fact that put him directly in Mayor Fisk's crosshairs. By season's end, he was locked in Kingpin's secret underground prison alongside other vigilantes the mayor had swept off the streets.

Will Swordsman Have a Bigger Role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

This teaser showing Dalton in Season 2 is a sign that Duquesne's role is about to grow significantly. In Season 1, he was largely kept at arm's length, presented as a man of wealth and influence rather than a swashbuckling fighter. Season 2 looks set to change that entirely.

Dalton confirmed as much himself during an interview with ComicBookMovie's Josh Wilding. He revealed the physical toll the new season took on him because he did "a bunch of action stuff":

"I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that’s coming out, Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard. I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over my back.”

That level of physical commitment suggests Swordsman will finally get to show off what he can do. The Season 2 trailer reinforces this, hinting that Matt Murdock springs Duquesne from Fisk's prison, and the skilled fencer will likely throw his sword arm behind Daredevil's growing resistance. In that trailer, Daredevil discovers the prison and gets into a heated battle with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. There's a high chance Duquesne gets rescued.

Season 1 closed with Matt declaring he needed an army to take down Fisk's regime. Season 2 appears to be assembling exactly that. Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones, picking up her role from the Netflix series Jessica Jones for the first time since 2019. Set photos have also teased Angela del Toro inheriting the White Tiger mantle following her uncle Hector Ayala's death.

Duquesne slots naturally into that lineup. His background, a master fencer with vigilante experience and a personal grievance against Fisk, makes him a compelling addition to Matt's cause.