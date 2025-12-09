Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Ending Just Got Spoiled - And It Sounds Great

Marvel producer Jesse Wigutow may have just spoiled the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ending months before it comes to streaming. Cox is set to return as Marvel's Man Without Fear next March, picking up the bully stick yet again to take on the terrifying Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). This season is set to be an epic clash between the two characters, as D'Onofrio's New York City mayor declares war on vigilantes like Cox's Daredevil.

While enthusiasm surrounding the series has been sky high, Wigutow himself is out here potentially spoiling Born Again's skull-cracking Season 2, adding to the hype. Speaking with Collider, the Daredevil: Born Again executive producer let slip that Season 2 of the hit Disney+ show will end with Cox's Daredevil and D'Onofrio's Kingpin "face-to-face, in a really, I think, satisfying climax:"

"I think what people care about are these two characters and the conflict that they're in, how deeply they hate each other, and how deeply they need each other. We really carve out all the stuff around them that we've built up, and it's just the two of them, face-to-face, in a really, I think, satisfying climax."

Marvel Television

He added that this season will see things get "very wide," telling a "really big story." However, by the time the Season 2 finale rolls around, it will pare back down to "what matters most:"

"Obviously, we have Mayor Fisk and all of the palace intrigue around him inside City Hall. All of it, I think, is really awesome. What I take away most from the season — and we're just going through cuts now, we're about to embark on Season 3 — is that we told this really big story, it got very wide, and then we kind of drive it in the finale to really what matters most."

As if fans were not amped up enough over the potential of Daredevil and Kingpin finally coming to blows again, Wigutow provided even more reason to get excited over the show's incoming episodes.

"Nothing's perfect, but I do think Season 2 is quite good," the Marvel producer divulged, adding he thinks it will be "very satisfying:"

"There is clarity of vision. The showrunner has been awesome and really has a point of view that we've executed on. Nothing's perfect, but I do think Season 2 is quite good, and I think it's going to be very satisfying."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to arrive on Disney+ in March. The R-rated series returns, led by Charlie Cox as the venerable Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as his classic villainous foil Wilson Fisk. The new season will see Cox's visually impaired hero assembling a team to take on Fisk's newly launched Anti-Vigilante Task Force in a warzone-esque New York City.

Why Is Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 So Exciting?

While hearing about what will be a truly epic conclusion to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is an exciting prospect, but there are plenty of other reasons to get amped up over the show's incoming second season.

Paramount among these points of enthusiasm for the series should be that this is the first season of Disney+'s Daredevil revival that has not been reworked from the ground up midway through development.

Fans may forget that the version of Born Again they received with Season 1 was not initially the one that Marvel Studios had intended to give them. Instead, the series was designed to exist outside the canon of the original Daredevil Netflix show, serving as a super-powered crime procedural before it was completely rebuilt from the ground up.

That has not been the case for Season 2. The second vision for Season 1 seemed to have the makings of Season 2 already baked in. This means 100% of the original Season 2 intention will be present in the episodes.

Additionally, one must factor in the inherent excitement that comes with classic Netflix Marvel characters, such as Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, making their grand return in this next chapter of the Daredevil story.