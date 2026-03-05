One Chicago Crossover: 7 Characters Who Died Or Are Still In Danger (Cruz, Holt, & More)

NBC's 2026 One Chicago Crossover event revealed that seven characters are in danger following toxic chemical contamination. Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med's annual three-part crossover event began with Firehouse 51 and the FBI (which includes returning One Chicago character Hailey Upton) investigating a major emergency at an airfield when 188 people were killed inside a passenger jet due to a deadly toxic chemical exposure.

This hazmat-infused situation placed several major characters in immediate danger after they were exposed while searching for survivors. This predicament led to the remaining heroes of the three One Chicago shows use their resources to find an antidote and search for the suspect responsible. However, they were too late because not everyone made it out alive.

Who Died In NBC’s 2026 One Chicago Crossover Event?

Macy

Macy (Carlita Tucker) is one of the unfortunate casualties of the deadly nerve agent after she was exposed upon entering the plane without a hazmat suit. While she didn't manifest symptoms initially, Macy's condition got worse after the full extent of the toxin took over her body, leading to her unexpected death.

Macy was an integral part of Chicago Fire after she was the first graduate of Stella Kidd's inaugural "Girls on Fire" program. Macy's death is expected to have major ramifications for Kidd's arc in the remaining Season 14 episodes.

Holt

Another minor firefighter named Holt was also part of the main group of firefighters who entered the plane and later suffered the same symptoms (shortness of breath and seizures). Holt died in the third hour of the crossover, fully cementing how dangerous this nerve agent really is even though he only had a secondary exposure.

Bonus: 188 Passengers of Dominion Flight 63

The 188 unfortunate crew and passengers of Dominion Flight 63 suffered a grim fate after they were the first ones to be exposed to the deadly nerve agent while mid flight. A pregnant lady, who was the lone survivor, also died after giving birth in front of Gaffney Medical Center.

4 Characters Who Were In Danger in the One Chicago Crossover Event

Joe Cruz

Joe Cruz served as the lead firefighter who first entered the plane without knowing that it was a hazmat situation. As a result, Cruz also experienced shortness of breath and seizures while they were on their way back to Firehouse 51.

Cruz's condition worsened due to the toxin slowly taking over his body, but the he ultimately survived after Chicago PD's Intelligence Unit and the doctors at Gaffney Medical Center managed to procure an antidote just in the nick of time.

There is a strong chance that Cruz might be absent in the upcoming episodes due to his road to recovery after such a traumatic experience. This wasn't the first time that Cruz's life was in danger since he also suffered a near-death experience in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9.

Lizzy Novak

Lizzy Novak, one of the paramedics of Firehouse 51, was also exposed to the deadly chemical after the blood of a pregnant passenger (aka the lone survivor of the plane) splashed near her eye during a struggle.

Although she managed to follow protocol and decontaminate herself with saline, Novak's condition took a major turn after she suffered the same symptoms as Cruz and the other firefighters. She also survived after taking a dose of the antidote that the experts procured in the crossover's final moments.

Violet Mikami

Violet Mikami is Lizzy Novak's fellow paramedic who responded in giving care to the lone pregnant survivor of Dominion Flight 63.

While Mikami avoided significant contamination because she was in full PPE gear during the pregnant lady's treatment, she was still placed in quarantine due to being directly exposed to the contaminant. After a certain quarantine period, Dr. John Frost cleared Mikami of any symptoms after being deemed stable from the aftermath.

Capp

Capp, another longtime firefighter of Firehouse 51, joined Cruz, Macy, and Holt in initially responding to the airplane contamination.

He also suffered similar symptoms as Cruz and Novak, but he eventually recovered after taking the antidote required to attain full recovery.

Bonus: Dr. Hannah Asher

Despite being pregnant, Dr. Hannah Asher of Chicago Med volunteered and rushed out to join Novak and Mikami to ensure that the pregnant survivor will deliver her baby safely with an emergency C-section.

Although she took the necessary precautions to enter the contaminated ambulance, Asher and her baby's health suffered a potential risk due to the exposure. However, the tests came back negative, and Dr. Ripley pointed out that she will be fine, and she needs to rest because the earlier stress took a toll on her and the baby.